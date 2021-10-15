Comedic Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dies at 41

Don't like to read?

Comedic actor and rapper, Ricarlo “Ric” Erick Flanagan, has passed away at the age of 41. He was best known for his appearances on television’s “Shameless” and “Last Comic Standing.” He passed in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 9, 2021.

He was born on March 23, 1980, to his proud parents Katrina McLeod(Dix) and Keith Flanagan. His first rap album was released in 2010. The 41-year-old rapped under the name Father Flanagan.

The comedic actor’s first stand-up album was released in 2013. The following year he began his acting career.

According to his obituary written by his mother, Flanagan was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She wrote that he was a ” happy and chatty little boy, grew into a beautiful, handsome man, with a wonderful infectious personality, to know him you would come to love him, he was joyful, kind, considerate, funny, carried that with him, even when he was facing something negative, he tried his best to remain positive.”

She added that he was the family’s “sense of humor [that] got us through life’s challenging situations.”

The 41-year-old contracted COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. However, Flanagan’s representative Stu Golfman was unable to confirm if this was his cause of death.

On October 1, the comedic actor posted on Twitter saying the virus “is no joke.” He added how he would not “wish this on anybody.”

Flanagan appeared in the eighth season of Showtime’s show “Shameless.” He played Davey and can be seen on four of the show’s episodes.

He also appeared in HBO’s “Insecure,” Disney’s “Walk the Prank,” and CBS’s “The Neighborhood.”

Many people took to social media to pay their respects to the late comedian’s family. Icanonlybeme Tahre tweeted, “What they fail to mention is that he was vaccinated. His friend of 10 years told me he was vaccinated earlier this year. RIP RICARLO.”

He is survived by “his parents, grandmother, aunts, his brother William, uncles, cousins, and a host of loving sincere friends.” May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

