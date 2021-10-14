‘NCIS Los Angeles’ Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at Age 59

Don't like to read?

Actor Ravil Akhmedullovitch Isyanov has died at the age of 59. According to IMDb, he passed away in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 29, 2021. Fredrick Levy, his manager, told PEOPLE that the actor had been battling cancer. However, what type of cancer is unclear.

In a statement, Levy said, “Ravil was one of a kind. He was a true gentleman, extremely generous and incredibly talented.”

Isyanov was born on Aug. 20, 1962, in what is now known as Russia — previously the Voskresensk, Moscow Oblast, Russian SFSR, USSR. He attended ballet, music, and theatre classes growing up. He also played soccer, ice hockey, and other sports.

For two years, he served in the Soviet Air Force. He worked for the Khabarovsk Theatre for two seasons. Afterward, Isyanov studied in the Moscow Art Theatre School for four years. During this time he spent three summers studying at the Oxford branch of the British American Drama Academy.

In 1990, Isyanov went to the United Kingdom at the invitation of the Theater Clwyd in Wales. He continued to live and work in Britain after the USSR collapsed.

The actor moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in films in 1998. This is where he lived out the rest of his life.

His death was confirmed by his agent Tanya Kleckner. She stated that Isyanov “was a true gentleman and worked up until [his] passing. I’ve worked with him for 20 years and we became firm friends. He will be sorely missed. We are all heartbroken by this tragic loss, a beautiful soul gone way too soon.”

Many of his fans will always remember the chemistry his “NCIS: Los Angeles” character had with the character named Marty Deeks. Prior to his death, he was able to complete two projects; upcoming films called “Blonde” and “25 Cents Per Minute.”

He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

IMDb: Ravil Isyanov

People: NCIS: Los Angeles Actor Ravil Isyanov Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle: ‘He Was a True Gentleman’; by Tristan Balagtas

TV Insider: ‘NCIS’ and ‘The Americans’ Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59; by Martin Holmes

Images Courtesy of ViacomCBS Press Express – Used With Permission