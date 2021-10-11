Energetic Team Advocates for Ada Park and Their Community

Don't like to read?

If there is a community event at Ada (Sawyer Garrett) Park, a team of advocates will make it happen. Under the banner of love, peace, and unity, the Ada Park Advisory Council (PAC) is the group that hosts public events throughout the year at the 16.65-acre recreational facility in Chicago, Illinois.

Crystal Warren spoke at length about the PAC’s board members’ passion for Ada Park, its history, and plans for its future. She explained their purpose is to educate the community, to empower and engage them.

Currently, Ada PAC’s council has 12 members/volunteers. They support the effective functioning of their local park. Chicago Park District explains the board promotes ways for the community to utilize the district’s programs and facilities better. The PAC advocates with the district on behalf of Ada Park.

Harvest Festival 2021 at Ada Park

Throughout the year, the board increases community awareness utilizing events similar to the Harvest Festival on October 16, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. CT.

Warren said this year’s festival offers more than in the past; they wanted to expand their reach beyond children. In addition to pumpkin decorating, face painting, pony rides, and a petting zoo, there will be free food and fun for the whole family. Ada Park will be filled with fun, music, and entertainment for adults and kids alike.

Additionally, Ada PAC has set up on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for any eligible person who wants one. Pre-registration is required. Vaccines are free for everyone regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Everyone is looking forward to the upcoming year. Now that COVID restrictions are lifting, the Ada Park Advisory Council plans to have seasonal events. In addition, they are looking forward to building the community through the various programs the district offers and educational opportunities.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Images Courtesy of Ada PAC – Used With Permission