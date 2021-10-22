Trump Launches His Own Social Media Platform Dubbed ‘TRUTH Social’

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump told the public about the launch of his new social media website nine months after being banned from all major social media sites for his persuasion in causing violence at the U.S. Capitol following his loss of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president says the creation of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and TRUTH Social app was a response to him being banned from sites like Facebook and Twitter when his supporters aggressively marched into the capitol when legislators met to confirm President Joe Biden’s victory.

In May, Trump was officially and indefinitely suspended from Facebook; he had 35 million followers. He sued Facebook along with Twitter and Google and their chief executives, demanding his accounts be restored and claiming civil penalties.

“We live in the world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said during a news release. “I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing m though on TRUTH on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”

The social media site is not the only thing the former president has in store. The company plans to create a television service called TMTG+ that features entertainment, news, and podcasts, similar to Disney+. He also plans an entry into the cloud computing space.

The site will have a beta version set to release in November. The site will officially release at the beginning of 2022.

