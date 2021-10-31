YouTube to Demonetize Low-Quality Content for Kids

Don't like to read?

YouTube previously warned creators about demonetizing low-quality content made for kids and will not be included in its YouTube Kids app. Next month, YouTube (YT) will enforce new monetization policies that may impact the creator’s eligibility or removal from the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

The announcement came after the crackdown on the role of tech companies in the well-being of the minors using their services was examined. Google, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok also announced their updates with more emphasis on the privacy and safety of their younger users.

YouTube has long maintained its standard on low and high-quality content for kids. The company announced its plan to increase protections for minors in August with more regulations like shifting the default settings on video users ages 13 to 17 to private. “Take a break” and “bedtime reminders” for minors will be enabled.

Among the changes was a warning to content creators for kids that the company plans to remove commercial content from the YouTube Kids app for younger children.

Several consumer advocacy groups were pressuring YT and regulators to remove these videos as they obscure the bounds between content and advertising. Without the guidelines around what is appropriate for kids, some creators focused heavily on consumerism and toy unboxings like Ryan’s World.

YT said it opt to remove content that incites viewers to buy a product. It is warning channels targeting younger audiences about the risk of demonization if they create low-quality content. Some of these contents encourage negative attitudes and behavior like unhealthy eating, disrespect to others or bullying, and videos that are misleading and sensational, and the strange use of children’s characters. Add to those videos that are bizarre, creepy, and inappropriate Kid-specific platforms that create problems for parents.

This November, YouTube will enforce additional monetization policies for channels “made for kids.” If the content is of low quality based on the company’s review, these will be blocked or removed from the YouTube Partner Program or will have limited or no advertising at all.

The company did not say how many channels will be impacted by this new policy, but creators affected by these changes will receive an email before the changes take effect.

Content that adheres to high-quality principles will receive more recommendations from the YouTube algorithm and be part of the YouTube Kids app. Some of the content of the high-quality principles include those that encourage kids to be good, encourages learning, curiosity, and creativity, and a sense of imagination.

YouTube will continue to evaluate its principles from here on.

