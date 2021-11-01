Will Smith Reveals He Once Thought About Suicide [Video]

Don't like to read?

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star, Will Smith, revealed he had once contemplated suicide in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries called “The Best Shape of My Life.” He began the journey to find a fit and healthy lifestyle; found out his mental health was also out of shape.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Willard Carroll Smith, Jr. Smith has held many titles throughout his career; rapper, actor, comedian, producer, songwriter, husband, and father. The star was called “the most powerful actor in Hollywood” by Newsweek in April 2007.

The talented star has won four Grammy Awards. In addition, he has been nominated for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

He married his wife Jada Koren Pinkett in 1997. Their son Jaden Christopher Syre Smith was born in 1998. Two years later, their daughter Willow Camille Reign Smith was born. His first marriage gave him his oldest son, Trey Smith who was born on Nov. 11, 1992.

The docuseries trailer began with Smith saying, “This began as a journey to get in the best shape of my life.” To which his wife asks, “Even better than iRobot?”

The goal he had in mind during filming was to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. It was during that time when he realized his mental health needed vamping as well.

I was somewhere else and I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.

The six-part series uncovered things that had him “questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success.” The series logline continues on with: “…ultimately it’s on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him.”

On his Instagram page, Smith captions an image of himself saying “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” The picture shows off his “dad bod.”

Soon after he brought his fitness journey to YouTube he discovered that he was grateful for his body, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the docuseries trailer, the actor revealed to his family that it was while he was writing his book when he thought about suicide.

He explains that he realized the book was “exposing my life and so many things that people don’t know about me.”

That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.

His YouTube Original series begins on November 8. He wants the world to see his journey in discovering himself as he works on his mental and physical health.

Written by Sheena Robertson

