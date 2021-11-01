Packers Dominate Cardinals in Thursday Night Victory [Video]

Don't like to read?

Thursday Night Football hosted two teams that were on a multiple-game winning streak. The Packers and Cardinals took the field at Bush Stadium.

After a lackluster opening to the game, the Cardinals, in their second possession, matriculated the ball down the field to score on a Chase Edmonds 11-yard burst into the endzone. The PAT was good, and the Cardinals drew first blood with a 7-0 lead with 6:17 left in the quarter.

On their next possession, the Green Bay Packers, with Aaron Rogers at the helm, marched down the field 75-yards in 14 plays scoring on an Aaron Jones 2 Yard Rush to tie the game 7-7 with 12:54 left on the second-quarter game clock. Both defenses tightened up as the only other first-half score was a Packer Mason Crosby 21-yard Field Goal. The half ended with the Green Bay Packers on top by 3-points.

Kyler Murray started the second half with a third-down pass intended for R.Moore was intercepted by H.Black at the Arizona 14-yard line. Both teams exchanged touchdown drives on their following two possessions bringing the score to 24-21 Green Bay with 12:45 left.

The Packers get the ball and drive 74-yards in 13-plays down the field only to stall and turn the ball over on downs on a fourth, and one play as Rodger’s pass was incomplete short to Randel Cobb. With 3:23 left on the game clock, Murray hits AJ Green on a pass across the middle of the field for 23-yards.

In the next play, Murray connects deep right to C.Kirk to the Packers 47 for 29-yards. With 1:16 left in the game, Murray hits C.Edmonds with a short pass to the Packers 18 for 22-yards. Next, Murray rushes around the right end and is forced out of bounds to the Packers’ 9-yard line.

With 15 seconds left in the game from the Packers’ 5-yard line, Murray threw a short pass intended for AJ Green intercepted by R.Douglas at Green Bay’s 5-yard line ending the Cardinals’ hopes of remaining undefeated.

The week seven standing in the NFL starts with the AFC East as Buffalo remains on top with a 4-2 record. Bengals are sitting high in the AFC North with a 5-2 record. Tennesee Titans are holding down the number one spot in the AFC South at 5-2. Las Vagas comes in at number one in the AFC West at 5-2.

Dallas is on top of the NFC East at 5-1, and the NFC North leader is the Green Bay Packers with a 7-1 record. The NFC South is led by Tampa bay at 6-1, and the Cardinals are still holding the number one spot in the NFC West with a 7-1 record.

With Green Bay and the Cardinals having the best records in the NFL, week nine will tell the story as the Packers take on the Chiefs and the Cardinals will play the Forty-Niners. Can the Cardinals get back on their winning pace, or will Aaron Rogers continue on his path to MVP? Only time will tell.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN Scoreboard: Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT

Yahoo! Sports: A few duds in the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss to the Packers by Jess Root

Featured and Top Image by Courtesy of All-Pro Reels’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Mike Morbeck’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License