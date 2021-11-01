United States Government Is Broken and Needs Restructuring

Don't like to read?

It might be necessary to restructure the United States government completely. Congress is dysfunctional. The Supreme Court is biased. U.S. presidents are chosen by states, not the people, and seldom represent the nation’s majority. The United States’ “democratic republic” is broken and cannot be repaired in its current state.

The situation is dire and irreparable unless drastic changes in how the nation is governed are implemented immediately. Politics has destroyed what was previously a functioning, if not good, government.

Without honest deliberation and compromise, no form of a democratic government can exist. Unfortunately, the United States Capitol Building is currently occupied by 435 members of the House and 100 Senators whose positions

on the issues are written in stone. They refuse to discuss any part of their positions, which makes it impossible to efficiently and effectively support the needs and wishes of 333.1 million people.

The United States president is not elected by the people. Instead, they are the result of the choice made by politicians in Washington with the assistance of state officials who control the Electoral College. The proof is in the results of every election beginning in 1992.

Bill Clinton won the popular and electoral vote in 1992.

Al Gore won the popular vote in 2000 but lost to George W. Bush thanks to the Electoral College, with an assist from a biased United States Supreme Court.

Barrack Obama won both the popular vote and electoral votes in 2008.

Once again, in 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by a wide margin, but not the EC.

And as everyone knows, Joe Biden won everything in 2020, crushing Donald Trump.

The truth is, the Electoral College should not decide who will lead the United States every four years. As anyone can see, if the people elected the president, there would have been a Democrat living in the White House since 1993.

The greatest disaster is what has happened to the Supreme Court. America’s Founding Fathers created the three branches of government. The Court was the only branch that was intended to be apolitical. However, today’s Court is heavily politicized. It, therefore, fails to perform its one job: protecting the Constitution of the United States of America and how it applies to every law and every citizen.

Two changes would improve the current situation, but I believe there needs to be even more if the dream of our founding fathers is to survive.

First, eliminate the Electoral College: every vote should count. Every man and woman in every state should receive the attention of every candidate. Every vote is crucial, and voting is a citizen’s most important right.

Second, set term limits for Congress and the United States Supreme Court. Most of the old white men who remain in Washington for decades are incapable and unwilling to serve the nation’s people. The Court is too important to allow even one incompetent and biased justice to receive a lifetime appointment. Unfortunately, today five partisan Justices continue to fail the nation’s people and serve the party which appointed them.

I believe that more changes would increase the efficiency of the United States government and better serve the nation’s people.

I don’t believe we need 535 people in congress. In my opinion, only a few currently in the House and Senate are dedicated to serving the American people and securing the future of our country in the 21st century.

One senator from each state is sufficient. When one senator from each party is elected, which happens frequently, they cancel each other out.

Currently, the number of Representatives is determined by population. Unnecessary. Two from each state is all that is needed. Few men and women know who their representative is today.

Lastly, but of great importance, forbid television ads paid for by political candidates or their Super PACS. The vast majority of America’s voters cast their ballots based on what they see and hear on the “boob tube.” This is how the United States gets the worst government in the free world.

Television and the internet share one fact. No one can believe what they see and hear on either medium.

Op-ed by James Turnage

