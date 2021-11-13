Britney Spears Free From 13 Years of Abusive Conservatorship 

Don't like to read?

Britney Spears is finally getting her life back after nearly 14 years of losing power over her personal affairs and multimillion-dollar fortune. The 39-year-old singer is now free to live on her terms.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship freeing her from legal binds that allowed her father and his team to control her decisions about work, friends, and financial matters since 2008 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

The court decision means the end of the demoralizing and traumatizing chapter of her life. Spears told the court about four and a half months ago that she wanted to be out of her abusive conservatorship. She wants her life back after 13 years.

Fans rallied outside the courthouse Friday, waving #FreeBritney flags.

In February this year, The New York Times released a documentary that reignited the public interest that questioned Spears’ father’s control over her physical and financial well-being.

Spears shared shocking revelations during the June hearing, including her plans to get married and have another child. However, she cannot get a doctor’s appointment under the conservatorship to remove her IUD. She also revealed she was forced to take medications that made her feel drunk, her friends were not allowed to visit her, and she could not ride in her boyfriend’s car.

The singer said she wanted to have the same rights as anybody, like having a child, family, and friends.

Jaime Spears resigned as co-conservator just days after her remarks to the court but maintained that he appropriately managed his daughter’s finances, personal and medical care.

Spears said he wanted to charge her dad for his conservatorship abuse. With her attorney’s guidance, she petitioned the court to suspend her father as a conservator on July 14. Rosengart described Spears’ father role as “toxic.”

Her father stepped down after resolving issues like outstanding payment, legal team, and her daughter’s former business manager, on August 12. He was suspended as a conservator on September 29.

Spears’ legal team will continue to investigate her father’s administration of her affairs, including the security team monitoring all communication on her phone and uncovering misappropriation of her money.

