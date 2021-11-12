DOJ Indicts Steve Bannon for Defying House Subpoena in Jan. 6 Query

Don't like to read?

Former President Donald Trump’s political strategist was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt after he defied the subpoena to appear before the House committee tasked with investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6th insurrection. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement of these charges reflects its commitment to follow the facts and pursue equal justice under the law.

Bannon refused to appear before the committee last month where he was expected to produce requested documents and give his deposition. While he likely would have decided to refuse to comply, Trump ordered his allies to ignore any subpoenas issued by the House Select Committee.

Congress has made it clear they will not tolerate anyone who tries to hide behind Trump’s insufficient claims of presidential privilege. As a result, they pressed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to move forward with contempt proceedings against Bannon.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

USA Today: Trump strategist Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges in Jan. 6 investigation; by Bart Jansen and Kevin Johnson

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Michael Vandon’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License