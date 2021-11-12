Congress Members Propose Awarding Prince Gold Medal

Don't like to read?

Prolific singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Prince was considered for a posthumous award by Congress. The proposed legislation comes from a bipartisan effort by Minnesota’s Congressional delegation; one of the main reasons is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member putting Minnesota on the map.

“Purple reigns in Minnesota today and every day because of him,” explains Senator Amy Klobuchar. Prince, who released 39 albums during his career, secured 31 Grammy nominations, and sold over 100 million records, has shown that he’s more than deserving of this award.

Only 173 Congressional Gold Medals have been ever given out. Prince will join Rosa Parks, George Washington, Jesse Owens, and Dorothy Height if he wins. Minnesota’s Republican and Democrat Congress members hope to raise enough support to honor the artist who died at the age of 57 due to an accidental overdose.

The bill requires a two-thirds vote to be approved. However, Sen. Klobuchar believes the artist is more than qualified for the medal, as she explained:

The world is a whole lot cooler because Prince was in it — he touched our hearts, opened our minds, and made us want to dance. With this legislation, we honor his memory and contributions as a composer, performer, and music innovator. Purple reigns in Minnesota today and every day because of him.

If the Congressional Gold Medal is approved, the bill requests that the medal be handed over to the Smithsonian Institution for public display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Prince was 19 at the time his debut album “For You” dropped in 1978. He various awards throughout his career, including seven Grammys and a Golden Globe. His 1984 movie, “Purple Rain,” won the best original score.

