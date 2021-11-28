Lauren Boebert’s Opponent Marina Zimmerman Seeks to ‘Take Out the Trash’

Don't like to read?

The GOP race for Colorado’s U.S. House District 3 has two candidates remaining, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert and newcomer Marina Zimmerman. Fortunately for the latter, her opponent feeds the public xenophobic rhetoric. Boebert’s most recent verbal attack against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar not only gave her competition ammunition to use, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) retweeted her Islamophobic tale and referred to her as “trash.” He promptly retweeted Zimmerman’s post:

Vote Marina Zimmerman in the June 28th Primary. Help me take out the trash. Marinazimmerman.com.

Boebert’s offensive video tweet shows her in skin-tight jeans and heels. Even though only two leather-clad men are visible, she seems to be talking to a group as there is female laughter beyond her own. In the dramatic retelling, Boebert feigned relief that Rep. Omar did not have on a backpack, which many believe is a statement inferring the Coloradan was a terrorist. She referred to Rep. Omar as the jihad squad twice and said she is not worried about backlash from her supposed colleague since “it’s just her staffers who talk for her on Twitter that talk for her, she’s not tough in person.”

Her constituents in Pueblo, the largest city in Boebert’s broad district, are growing weary of her antics. During her first few weeks on the job, she tried to stop the election certification on January 6. Moreover, during the insurrection, she posted a tweet giving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) location to her 791.2 thousand Twitter followers.

In fact, Boebert uses Twitter, much like Donald Trump did, to stir up trouble. She is working hard at building a solid case for her constituents to look at Zimmerman as a replacement in the primary on June 28, 2022. Swing voters Pueblo say:

They are getting frustrated with a U.S. Representative they see as more focused on her own celebrity than her constituents.

Zimmerman is conservative with a goal of serving ethically. She spent over 20 years working as a crane operator — she understands the middle class has been overlooked by Washington for a long time. “No society has ever survived without a viable middle-class, and we cannot continue to allow the erosion of the essential working class. Nothing in the extreme is ever good, so we have to find a sustainable balance between corporate well-being and the American people’s needs,” explains Boebert’s opponent.

She promises her constituents that she believes they want the restoration of sensibility, civility, and ethics in Congress. Zimmerman knows Americans need the environment in Washington to be the people first when it comes to the critical business of running the United States.

Zimmerman’s Twitter profile indicates she has a Bachelor’s in Political Science & Law and is currently working for her Master’s in Project Management. Between her blue-collar background and education, Zimmerman seems to have the qualities of a respectable House member.

Unlike Boebert, Zimmerman does not condone anyone using racism and discrimination in any form; it should never be tolerated or accepted.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

