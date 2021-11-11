Tina Tintor’s Family Statement on Car Crash Involving Raiders’ Ruggs

Don't like to read?

Tina Tintor’s family released a heartbreaking statement on Tuesday, after the crash that took her life. “Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life.”

Family attorney Farhan Naqvi released the statement. Tintor, 23, lived in Las Vegas her entire life. “She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.”

Driver in Deadly Accident Under the Influence

American football player Henry Ruggs was allegedly incapacitated when he was transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested and was reportedly under the influence at the time of the accident, he faces DUI and reckless driving charges in the death of Tintor. Ruggs could be sentenced to 20 years in prison on the two felony counts if convicted. He is currently housed in Clark County Jail in Las Vegas, being held without bail.

Ruggs was released by The Raiders on Tuesday late afternoon. Regarding the charges, his attorney said:

On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.

Tintor’s Friend Shares

“She’s brilliant, she’s smart, she’s intelligent. She is very charismatic. Her mom was calling me crying, Like ‘hey, can you check if that’s her car,’ she wasn’t coming home,” explained her childhood friend Bojana Filipovic.

