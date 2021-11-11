Dulcelandia Readies for the Holidays With Candies and Piñatas

Don't like to read?

Dulcelandia is becoming a new neighborhood favorite in Chicago’s Little Village. With over 1,000 different confectionery products, mostly Mexican favorites including sweet and spicy flavors, it has quickly become a staple among adults and children.

Now that the holidays are just around the corner, people are going to Dulcelandia for their festive piñatas. Here they have the largest selections of piñatas perfect for every occasion.

Let Dulcelandia take care of that sweet tooth. Enjoy the store’s beautiful murals and elaborate candy displays of hundreds of types of sweets and party favors.

Wherever a person is in Chicago, there is a Dulcelandia store close. Dulcelandia has several locations around the city. The first store opened in 1995 on the Southside along Kedzie Avenue. In 1996, another location was opened in the Mexican Little Village community. The stores were well received in the neighborhood, which led to the opening of a third location on Fullerton Avenue on the Northside. Currently, there is a fifth location is in the works.

Since 1995, Dulcelandia has been known for its trademark candy towers, candy-filled walls, and customized murals showcasing Mexico’s many traditions like the creation of chocolates by ancient Mayand, and the breaking of piñatas.

Being the largest distributor of Mexican candy in the Midwest, Dulcelandia offers a wide selection of flavors such as mango, coconut, guava, and spicy ‘roasted chicken’ peach-flavored lollipops, called ‘Pollito Asado.’

Mexicans are not afraid to spice up their food, and their candies, which is why their cuisine is surprisingly delicious. Try their lollipops with chili powder on the outside.

Recently, Candyland has added Salsaghetti, a new treat that comes in the form of watermelon straws with a spicy sauce called “gusano tamarind” from an Asian fruit. They use it as an ingredient in drinks and sauce.

Dulcelandia’s main attraction during the winter is its piñatas. The stock of over 3,000 is shipped from five different Mexican states.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of neur0tica’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Angélica Portales’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License