Illinois Rental Payment Program Is Back in Action

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great hardship for thousands of people throughout the United States. Renters in Illinois who have experienced a difficult time paying their rent can now apply for the second round of assistance beginning Monday. Individuals can apply for the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) until Jan. 9, 2022.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) approved over 62,000 applications — paying more than $568 million — in the first round back in May. The Illinois Rental Payment Program help provide financial assistance for rent to income-eligible landlords and renters who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Governor J.B. Pritzker declared a moratorium on evictions beginning in March 2020. This moratorium ended on October 3. Since then 1,866 evictions have been approved by judges. Roughly 1,278 households — 42 businesses — were evicted in October 2021 in Chicago.

Those who are behind on their rent because of COVID may be eligible for up to $25,000 along with 18 months of emergency rental payments. Both landlords and renters can apply for assistance.

The first round of assistance covered 15 months of rental payments to take care of back-rent owed from June 2020 through August 2021.

Any individual interested in applying for rental assistance can do so on the Illinois housing help website. Applicants are not required to provide proof of citizenship. This Rental Assistance Program is a grant that does not have to be repaid, according to IHDA’s website.

The Illinois Rental Payment Program allows the state to help families keep stable housing. It also ensures that Housing Providers/Landlords and tenants are financially secure to prevent a tide of evictions due to the virus.

Hopefully, the ILRPP can help keep families in their homes.

Written by Sheena Robertson

