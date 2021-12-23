US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Thanks Police for Swift Response to Carjacking

Don't like to read?

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) expresses her gratitude to the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift reaction this afternoon. She was the victim of a carjacking at around 2:45 p.m. ET on the city’s southside.

While the carjackers got away with her vehicle, the congresswoman was not harmed. A spokesperson added that Scanlon had attended a meeting at the FDR Park near Pattison Avenue and S. Broad Street when two men accosted her. She was held up at gunpoint as they stole her car.

The Philadelphia FBI and detectives are searching for the carjacker.

“She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” said Scanlan’s spokesperson.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney stated he was appalled to hear that his friend and colleague was the victim of this violent crime. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly, as we know, that hasn’t always been the case this year.”

He added he found it disheartening and frustrating that criminals are bold enough to commit a carjacking in the middle of the day, much less at the peaceful FDR Park.

The mayor says his thoughts are with Rep. Scanlon during this traumatic time. He further expressed gratefulness for the city’s police officers and the detectives investigating the carjacking.

Scanlon is a second-term Representative serving in the House on behalf of Pennsylvania’s 5th District. She works on behalf of constituents in Delaware County, sections of South and Southwest Philadelphia, as well as small parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties. The congresswoman’s committee assignments include three subcommittees: the Antitrust, Commerical, and Administrative Law; the Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security. She also serves on the House Committee on Rules and is a Vice-Chair on the House Administration Committee. Moreover, she is extremely active in dozens of Caucuses.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

