‘For Your Eyes Only’ Actor Jack Hedley Dies at Age 92

British actor Jack Hedley, best known for his role in the James Bond movie “For Your Eye Only,” has passed away at the age of 92. Not only did he play a role in the movie, but he was also the voice of the parrot in the Bond film. He died on Dec. 11, 2021.

The actor was born on Oct. 28, 1930, in London, England. His name at birth was Jack Hawkins. He later changed his last name to Hedley to avoid confusion with his namesake.

At the age of 17, Hedley joined the Navy by the age of 27 he had fought in seven wars. He worked his way up to Lieutenant status before catching a ricocheted bullet to the knee cap ending his naval career.

The actor appeared in many British productions including “Colditz,” “The Scarlet Blade,” and parts of an American war epic starring John Wayne, Richard Burton, and Robert Ryan — “The Longest Day.” He also appeared on “In The French Style,” “Of Human Bondage,” and “The New York Ripper.”

Hedley became a familiar face on British TV in the 1980s and 1990s. He guest-starred on “Only Fools and Horses,” “‘Allo ‘Allo,” “Space Precinct,” and “Dalziel and Pascoe.” The last time he was on-screen was as a priest in an Italian limited series called “St. Paul.”

Between 1965 and 1984, he was married to Jean (née Fraser) Hedley. They had two sons, James and Jonathan, before divorcing.

His death was confirmed by the Times of London who stated that he “died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request, there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.”

May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

