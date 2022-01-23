Regina King Mourns Death of Musician Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Don't like to read?

Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King’s son, died at the age of 26. He committed suicide, reported CNN on Saturday.

King provided a statement to her representative:

Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.

Alexander Jr. was a musician and a DJ. According to his Instagram page, he performed under the name “Desduné.”On January 7, he released a new song called “Green Eyes.” Later in the month, he had performances scheduled in Los Angeles.

The musician was King’s only son, whom she shared with Ian Alexander Sr., her ex-husband. In a 2011 interview with CNN, King talked about the deep love she had for Alexander Jr.

I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman [my mother] is. You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.

Alexander Jr. was a gourmet chef, and he just turned 26 years old on Wednesday.

The young musician told Flaunt that he hoped to open a new restaurant. He said he did not feel any pressure to become an actor. He stated that “being a personality” was his thing, especially being the son of Regina King and Ian Alexander Sr. They both have big personalities, he said.

During the pandemic, Alexander Jr. became a private chef. He delivered Sunday brunches and enjoyed cooking Asian fusion, which was his passion. He shared in the interview that his mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother were all fantastic chefs.

It seems no one was aware Alexander Jr. was suicidal. It is not known why the musician killed himself.

For anyone struggling with suicide, know you are not alone, and there is help for anyone who needs it. Anyone who may need some emotional support, reach out by texting TALK to 552020 for English or HABLAR for Spanish.

24-hour hotlines are available as well.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255)

CARES line (800) 345-9049 TTY: 1 (773) 523-4504

Crises Text Line Text HELLO to 741741

Written by Jeanette Vietti

