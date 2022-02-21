Change Is Inevitable Including the Image of God and View of Religion

Don't like to read?

First, this author must be totally clear about the content of this article. In no way is this an attack on organized religion. The intent is to offer support for the First Amendment rights of all Americans. It is also a critique of today’s Republican Party which continues its violations of the First Amendment.

A recent study confirmed that nearly one-third of all Americans have abandoned organized religion. Go into any church, synagogue, temple, or mosque today; there will be open spaces.

Although politicians would like people to believe that this country was founded on religion, Christianity to be specific. This is far from the truth. One of the primary reasons our founding fathers left England was “freedom from religion.” When King George III decreed that the Anglican Church would be the official religion of Great Britain, the men who would later write the U.S. Constitution sailed to the New World. For proof of how important this issue was to Washington, Jefferson, Adams, and the rest, read what the very first line of the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights promises.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The United States of America was created to protect human rights. At the core of this promise is the right to choose a religion or have none at all. This is what is happening in America today.

In 1960 studies revealed that 63.3 percent of all Americans claimed to be members of a single religion, Today, in 2022, only 29 percent offered the same information.

Looking at these numbers, one’s first inclination is likely to assume that Americans are losing their faith in God. The author disagrees.

Although raised in a Catholic family, this author left the church while in high school. He is one of over 90,000,000 Americans who choose not to belong to an organized religion. What changed? It is complicated.

First, there were questions. The answers were either, “it’s a matter of faith,” or “God works in mysterious ways.” That was not enough. This author decided that the Old Testament of the Bible was nothing more than fairytales.

However, this author continued to believe that the teachings of Jesus Christ in the New Testament were important. Although this author did not believe that He was the Son of God, He was considered a great prophet and spiritual leader. To this day, efforts to lead a more spiritual life are founded in His words.

This author’s personal image of God changed. The image of the “Almighty” was no longer an old, white man with a long beard. This author began to see God in nature, and in the actions of good men and women. No longer was the need felt to have a man or woman, standing on an altar, telling people how to live. This author knows all the answers to his questions, he simply needed to be honest with himself and look deep inside.

Years ago, this author read about the founding fathers and their relationship with God and religion. Only a few of them were Christians. Most were considered “Deists.” They believed that at some time there was a supernatural being who created all things. However, they doubted that He or She existed in the present time and that He or She spoke directly to any mortal.

Millennials are leading the way in the move away from organized religion. Christianity is failing to encourage younger men and women to join their “flock.” This author has theories about this situation.

Beginning with a branch of Christianity which calls themselves “evangelicals.”

Over the last decade, this group became extremists. They not only considered themselves the “only true religion,” they supported some of the nation’s greatest villains who fallaciously claimed to be “good Christians.” Here are some of their names, Jim Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart, Bob Coy, Robert Tilton, Jerry Falwell Jr., and Franklin Graham.

The last two are sons of famous televangelists who offered their support for a former president who was a confirmed sexual predator and a con man.

The history of the Catholic Church is tainted with tales of sexual deviance. Another detriment to Catholicism lies in its fear tactics. “If you do that, you will go to hell.” Only once in the New Testament does Jesus Christ display anger, and that was when he chased the “money changers” from the temple.

Surprisingly, although “no religion” involves the largest number of changes in attitudes toward organized religion, the religion of Islam is surpassing all others in new converts. Although all people hear about Muslims in the news is focused on extremists and radicals, its millions of followers consider it the religion of peace.

Finally, affecting the decision of millennials and even younger Americans is the power allotted to the Christian Religious Right by the Republican Party. This is the only reason why issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage are at the forefront of our politics.

Both women’s rights and the rights of the LGBTQ are of great importance to younger Americans. Why is this important? The average age of all Americans is 38.2 years of age.

Devout members of any religion, this author cheers for you. However, the greatest thing about America, as long as it remains the democratic country of the founding fathers, is the right to choose, and the ability to think freely. This author’s image of God may be different, but the goal is the same. I truly want to be more spiritual every day of my life.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Cathedral of Saint Philip: Changing Our Image of God

CNBC: Millennials lead shift away from organized religion as pandemic tests Americans’ faith; by Seema Moody

Gallup: Why Are Americans Losing Confidence in Organized Religion?; by Frank Newport

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Anders Adermark’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inline Image Courtesy of Newtown grafitti’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Second Inline Image Courtesy of tamara_cox1’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License