Constitution States Certain People Will Not Be Allowed to Run for Office

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

There is a movement to prevent Jim Jordan from running for re-election in November, and it is based on this section of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Jordan was in constant contact with Donald Trump during the Jan. 6, 2021, failed coup attempt. He knew about the plans for January 6 weeks before the insurrection, and must not be allowed to serve in this nation’s government.

However, Jordan is not alone. This story begins with Trump, who was in control of the planning and execution from the beginning. Remember, he is a malignant narcissist which makes him a control freak. However, many other names must be included and prevented from running for office in the future due to the Constitution. Here are just a few: Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tommy Tuberville, Kevin McCarthy, and Lauren Boebert. The list is much longer, but these five have all but admitted to their participation in the violent attack on United States democracy.

This nation’s greatest threat is from domestic terrorism, and there is no other way to describe what happened on that horrific day.

This weekend, protestors in Ohio picketed Jordan’s office, demanding that he remove his name from the ballot as per the Constitution.

“Frank LaRose can disqualify him from being on the ballot,” Taft Mangas, an organizer of the anti-Jordan rally, told the local news channel.

He needs to take a look at this and do what is right and make sure that the people that are running for office are actually qualified to run for office. That they are legitimately allowed to run for office.

Stop all the crap right here. None of those who committed treason on January 6 will ever be punished for their crimes against the American Constitution. Members of Congress protect their own. More importantly, no one will have the courage to indict a former president for his crimes. He was given a free pass twice after being impeached in the House. He was never given a fair trial, and never will.

The American justice system has two sets of rules, and that is a travesty. One is for the rich and powerful. They never receive a punishment equal to their crimes according to the Constitution. They are above the law. Americans who cannot afford the highest-paid attorneys who contribute to the elections of judges receive the maximum punishment for similar crimes. And for those who are Black, kiss your backside goodbye.

This is another reason this author no longer trusts anyone in authority.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

