Weather Extremes Across Country to Affect Millions of Americans

Extreme weather will bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to millions across the United States. Over the next few days, the snow over Northern Rockies is expected to expand into the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes and Central Rockies. Heavy snow is expected along the Cascades and the Southern Plains Tennessee Valleys is at risk for heavy rain, flash flooding, and thunderstorms, according to the Weather Prediction Center. As a result, many cities will see a sharp decrease in temperatures in a 48-hour time frame; others will experience drastic drops in 24 hours.

Chicagoans enjoyed a crisp 49 degrees on Sunday, but the high will be 24, with an expected low of 15 degrees by Wednesday. Snow and mild winds are forecast throughout the week. The weather will improve as Chi-town temps rise gradually. However, light rain will become heavy by Saturday, March 5, bringing flash flood warnings and 48 degrees on Sunday.

Our in-house computer forecast model says the radar might look like this early this week. Coming up on the @WGNNews at 9 with @JackieBange & @tahmanbradley, I look at when the wet weather is likely to arrive & where there's a potential for ice. @WGNTV #Chicago #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/MlY3PsldjT — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 21, 2022

Weather Extremes Around the Country

In Denver, Colorado, the high on Monday of 51 will plummet to 11 degrees, with the low of 3 on Tuesday. The temperatures could reach 59 by March 5, 2022.

There will be a 50-degree drop between Sunday and Tuesday with a high of 0 degrees in Rapid City, South Dakota. The low in the Black Hills will bottom out at 15 degrees below zero that night.

In Amarillo, Texas, the high will reach the low 70s only to hit the mid-30s the following day. Wichita, Kansas is expected to reach a high in the mid-20s on Tuesday, reflecting a drop of nearly 50 degrees from the day before, reports CNN.

The weather system will bring “very heavy rain” to the Southern region of the United States. Since the storm is expected to be slow-moving, there is increasing confidence among meteorologists that a multiday rainfall could bring flooding, according to the Nashville, Tennessee National Weather Service (NWS). Predictions indicate the bulk of rain in the Southwest will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Further fueling the rain is that some areas of the South will have higher than average temperatures on Monday.

Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, and Northeast Texas (Ark-La-Tex) region and the mid-Mississippi Valley could experience tornadoes, large hail, and wind damage from Monday afternoon into the night.

@EDosch_Chitown posted a graphic on Twitter that claims, “there are actually 11 seasons.” They are “winter, fool’s spring (⇐ we are here), second winter, spring of deception, third winter, mud season, actual spring, summer, false fall, second summer, [and] actual fall.” Perhaps with this current weather system, this Twitter user has a point.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

