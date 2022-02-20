African-American Woman From Los Angeles Missing Since Valentine’s Day

Don't like to read?

Family and friends are extremely concerned about a woman who went for a week ago and never returned. The missing 29-year-old African-American was last seen leaving her father’s home on Feb. 14, 2022, near Kearney Street and Lincoln Avenue in El Cerrito, California, where she has been visiting. As of February 20, Kemani McAlpin remains missing; no one has heard from her.

An urgent message on Instagram was posted begging people to spread the word that her sister, Kemani, was still missing. She is mentally ill and struggling. The Instagram user, elloarielle, wrote:

If you or anyone you know have any ideas as to where she might be… *please* reach out to me. Kemani is an amazing human. She’s been struggling with some mental health issues lately. Her phone is currently turned off, and we’re all very worried. We haven’t heard from her in some time. Please share this message and be on the lookout for my little sister.

The missing person flyer indicates she was wearing an off-white sweater, black pants, and hi-top Nikes when she left her dad’s house on Valentine’s Day. McAlpin may be disoriented. Detectives from the El Cerrito Police Department reports she is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Dometi Pongo, @Dometi, retweeted a post about McAlpin’s disappearance and added: “Kemani is a TV writer. Previously at NetFlix and former writer’s assistant for Leigh Davenport’s “Run the World.” But above all, her family is in need. #FindKemani.”

Steven Bugatti, @djgeppetto, wrote: “It feels so surreal and heartrending to repost this. Kemani is one of my favorite people in the world. Please come home safe.”

Comic Book Resources, @CBR, posted this statement: “Arielle McAlpin, script coordinator for The CW’s The Flash, asks for help in the search for her missing sister Kemani, who was last seen in California’s Bay Area.”

“I just need to find her. I can’t sleep. None of us can sleep,” McAlpin’s sister, Arielle, told NBC Bay Area News. The missing woman does not know anyone beyond family in the El Carrito area. She is from Los Angeles, her sister added.

MISSING: An East Bay family is hoping to find their loved one who was reported missing after a walk Monday morning in El Cerrito. Kemani McAlpin was last seen on Kearney Street.She lives in SoCal, but was in the Bay Area visiting family. https://t.co/CleEuXOgYV pic.twitter.com/Fa8DmbsYIb — KTVU (@KTVU) February 18, 2022

Anyone with information about McAlpin is asked to call Detective John Whitney at the El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 215-4420. They can also contact their local police department or text the number on the flyer above.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

KPIX 5 CBS News: Woman Visiting From Southern California Reported Missing in El Cerrito

NBC News: Family, Friends Look for Woman Who Went Missing in El Cerrito; by Christie Smith

Comic Book Resources: The Flash Crewmember Asks for Help Finding Missing Sister in Bay Area; by Emily Zogbi

Featured and Top Image by Pi.1415926535 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Michael McAlpin – Used With Permission