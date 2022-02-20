Documents Stolen by Trump Clearly Defined as ‘Classified’

Don't like to read?

Another Donald Trump violation of federal law. This time there is no reason why he should not be prosecuted and placed in federal prison. He was no longer the president when he committed this crime.

The removal of secret documents from the protection of the United States federal government is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. Trump stole 15 boxes of documents when he was removed from the White House, many of which were classified. This author was a federal employee for about two years, and was were told that if anyone violated the oaths of office, they could receive a punishment that could include a 25,000 dollar fine and/or 10 years in federal prison.

This author asks, Trump supporters included, “if anyone violates federal law, should he or she be allowed to run for office?” Many believe that Trump’s theft of classified documents combined with his close relationship with Vladimir Putin should be classified as treason.

How many times will this government, most importantly the Department of Justice, allow Trump to commit acts of sedition and irrefutable treason before he is tried for the ultimate crime against this nation?

The facts: on Friday it was confirmed that of the 15 boxes of federal documents stolen by Trump, and recovered in Mar-a-Lago, contained multiple documents containing national secrets. If this had been discovered as an act by anyone other than a former disgraced president, this individual would have been charged with the highest crime against the United States of America.

Sadly, the government, the media, and Washington politicians refuse to do the right thing and admit that a sitting president attempted to overthrow a democratic election to remain in power and institute a fascist government to secure his agenda and end the future of America by enslaving its people.

The truth is that Trump organized and assisted in the planning of the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Section three, of the 14th Amendment, forbids him from seeking election in 2024. The laws pertaining to presidential archives confirm this rule after Trump absconded with 15 boxes of documents after his eviction from the White House.

The sad truth is that during his presidency, Trump committed more Constitutional violations and crimes against humanity than any American citizen in history. He will be remembered by historians as the greatest mistake in American history.

Donald John Trump is enemy number one in the history of this nation. No man or woman who committed crimes of treason prior to Trump caused more damage to this nation than Trump. He is the reason why the future of the nation is in jeopardy today.

Trump created a cult of uninformed, racist, bigoted, and hate-filled men and women who would alter the future of our nation.

His theft of classified documents was an effort to hide his intention to end democracy once and for all. He must be severely punished.

No one is above the law. Trump’s criminal activities can be traced to his deferments preventing him from serving in the military during the Vietnam war until his collusion with Putin during the 2016 and 2020 elections. He must pay for his crimes against the people of the United States of America.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

