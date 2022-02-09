Implant Allows Paraplegics Walk Again

Don't like to read?

Grégoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch — Swiss Researchers — developed a spinal implant that allowed three paraplegic men to walk once again. The research data was published in Nature Medicine on Feb. 7, 2022.

Three men with completely severed spinal cords were able to move around freely. Another man’s health improved so much that he was able to become a father.

The device uses electrical stimulation to reactivate spinal neurons. These implants are capable of stimulating the region of the spinal cord that operates the trunk and leg muscles.

“Our stimulation algorithms are still based on imitating nature,” Courtine stated. The team “implanted leads are designed to be placed underneath the vertebrae, directly on the spinal cord.” The leads “can modulate the neurons regulating specific muscle groups. By controlling these implants, we can activate the spinal cord like the brain would do naturally to have the patient stand, walk, swim or ride a bike, for example,” he added.

Last December, Michel Roccati braved the cold icy wind in Lausanne, Switzerland, and tried the device outside. Four years prior hand Roccati was in a motorcycle accident, leaving him paralyzed. Recently he underwent surgery to have the spinal technology placed into his body.

The NeuroRestore research center’s scientists were with Roccati as he demonstrated the new technology. First, they connected two small remotes to his walker. Then they used Bluetooth-like technology to connect the remotes wirelessly to a tablet that sent signals to a pacemaker in Roccati’s abdomen.

The pacemaker then tells the implanted spinal technology to stimulate specific neurons, causing Roccati to move. When he felt ready, Roccati grasped the walker’s handles and started to saunter. “The first few steps were incredible – a dream come true!” he stated.

He has been practicing taking steps for the past few months. Now he can “go up and down stairs.” He is hoping “to be able to walk one kilometer by this spring.”

Bloch and Courtine’s project has been backed by a consultant at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield who is independent of the research team, Dr. Ram Hariharan. He also speaks for the Spinal Injuries Association.

Dr. Hariharan said that he had not heard of anyone else being able to place “an implant [into a patient with a complete spinal cord cut] and demonstrated muscle movements and improving balance, enough to stand and walk,” according to BBC.

He believes further clinical testing needs to be conducted to prove that the treatment is, in fact, effective. However, the future may look bright for those unable to walk due to paralysis.

Written by Sheena Robertson

