‘Harm Reduction’ the New Way to Treat Addiction

President Joe Biden’s “Harm Reduction Plan” made headlines in February. This is just one of several steps taken by the administration and Health and Human Services (HHS) to reduce the harm drugs cause. At first glance, it appears the team is condoning drug use in America, but that is not the case.

The Harm Reduction Plan

The plan intends to meet addicts where they are by limiting STDs and weaning them off drugs. An HHS website states the current program provides funding for “a range of community harm reduction services.” Any state, local, tribal government, or nonprofit can apply for funds from the federal government for these services. The federal government has allotted $30 million for “Harm Reduction” services to cover the next three years.

The plan consists of two fundamental principles: reducing deaths and increasing education. Minorities are a priority in the project. This decision is part of President Biden’s broader focus on “ensuring racial equality under his administration.”

This $30 million grant covers a wide range of services. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has provided some program examples: “provision of sterile syringes, smoking kits, safe-sex kits, prevention education, overdose prevention kits, peer worker engagement, medical services, case management and referral to treatment.”

There has been some concern surrounding the provision of sterile syringes and smoking kits. Some feel this endorses drug use. The president asserts that this is not true.

Under the “Harm Reduction Plan,” SAMHSA allows states to provide smoking kits that include the supplies necessary to smoke crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamines. The government is not giving addicts access to these substances, just the kits to use them. This is to prevent deaths.

In addition, these supplies will reduce infections from cuts and sores. Providing these supplies will also reduce the likeliness addicts will share pipes, further reducing the risk of spreading illness and causing death. Additionally, the administration suspects that using pipes will reduce the desire for needles.

Yesterday, the Department of Justice hinted that it may allow “safe injection sites.” If approved, they will open these sites all across the country. Safe injection sites will have medical professionals available, and addicts will be able to use illegal drugs without being arrested. Proponents believe this is vital in limiting drug consumption and ensuring users receive the help they need while preventing overdoses.

Reaction to the Harm Reduction Plan

Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted,

Drug paraphernalia out of vending machines. That’s Joe Biden’s plan to address drug abuse.

Honestly, the plan’s goal is to monitor and control drug abuse. Several studies prove that banning illegal drugs only increases their use.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, tweeted late Monday:

Is this a cruel joke? Drug overdose deaths are at their highest recorded levels. The Biden administration should focus on stopping traffickers instead of creating more demand for their product.

In November, New York moved forward with a plan for safe injection sites despite the court battles over the sites. Currently, Australia, Canada, and Europe already operate safe injection sites.

Tips for Safer Consumption

Smoking: Use a personal stem, bong, or pipe, or use a filter if smoking crack.

Snorting: Crush into a fine powder, use a personal straw, and switch nostrils between hits

Swallowing: Crush pills in a thin paper to mix in a drink, be aware of the strength, and remember it can take up to an hour to kick in.

Booty Bumping: use turkey baster or needleless syringe, avoid equipment sharing, get vaccinated for Hepatitis A

Injection: Do not share works. If a person must reuse a syringe, wash it with cold water, bleach, and rinse well.

Written by Jeanette Vietti

