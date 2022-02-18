Intelligence vs Baseless Emotions: Teachers Could Be Collateral Damage in the War on COVID-19

Don't like to read?

Education is of extreme importance to every nation. Not only what students learn from books, but how people learn to think freely and independently after receiving the facts necessary to make decisions. Therefore, teachers are of far greater importance to society than the CEOs of corporations, or the men and women elected to serve in Washington. There can be no free society without free thought.

Not one year in my life does the author remember a time when teachers received everything they needed to be effective in the classroom. Never have they been paid wages that represent their value to society. The city, state, and federal governments once again place profits ahead of the needs of the nation’s people.

In 2022 teachers are facing one of their greatest challenges.

The average teacher is responsible for 15.3 students. If a teacher becomes infected with COVID-19, he/she could pass the virus onto her/his entire classroom. If one student is infected, he/she could infect his/her fellow students and his/her teacher.

Teachers are often referred to as “having two families:” the one with whom they share their homes, and the children in their classroom. A recent study of K-12 teachers revealed that their personal anxieties and anxieties connected to their relationships with their students and the student’s parents have escalated during the pandemic.

The results are important for schools and researchers to consider when it comes to the impact of COVID-19 on teachers, Pressley said. It’s also important for schools and education leaders to understand the level of anxiety teachers are experiencing as they make plans for the coming school year and, sadly, for potential pandemics to come. (Dr. Tim Pressley is a psychology professor who was part of the study).

The battle lines between pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine Americans are clear, and this is the primary source of anxiety among educators. Some parents continue their self-serving demand that masking requirements be removed. Others and most elementary school teachers believe that they should remain in force. This resulted in three-quarters of the nation’s schools reporting a crippling staff shortage as teachers leave the classroom.

In truth, the two sides of this argument are composed of Americans who choose to do the right thing, and on the other, arrogant and sanctimonious men and women who believe their personal “rights” outweigh the welfare of the many.

America could survive losing half of its corporate executives, half of its government, and even half of its military forces. However, the people cannot survive losing one-half of the educators because of unsafe working conditions. They have remained, although their pay is inadequate, and their hours long and demanding, but this may be the final straw.

The solution is simple: put the welfare of the majority ahead of the complaints of the few. Multiple challenges to the Constitutional rights were decided in favor of the many, and this should always be the rule of law.

In the 21st century, not much is asked of the American people. They expect their government to care for them without requiring their involvement. It seems little to ask that in this time of national crisis to do what is right for fellow Americans. The vaccine is safe and free, but more importantly, asking our men, women, and children to simply wear a mask indoors and in large gatherings seems like a very small request.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

