They Are Everywhere and No One Was Aware of the Truth

Donald Trump taught this author one thing: racism is a much bigger problem in America than once believed. This author believed over 75 years that this illness was in decline. Only when white supremacists realized they had a leader in the White House did they come out of the shadows and expose themselves. They are everywhere.

Michele Tafoya was a sportscaster for NBC for over 11 years, primarily as a sideline reporter for the NFL. Super Bowl 56 was her final game. She left NBC with the intention of becoming a GOP politician. Today, this author learned that her focus will be on dispelling Critical Race Theory.

Who knew that a woman who became wealthy covering a professional sport in which most of the players are Black was a closest racist? Then, this author realized that several years ago, this author learned the same thing about Hall of Famer, Mike Ditka. It is everywhere.

Critical Race Theory definition: “Intellectual and social movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and non-whites, especially African Americans. Critical race theorists are generally dedicated to applying their understanding of the institutional or structural nature of racism to the concrete (if distant) goal of eliminating all race-based and other unjust hierarchies.”

Reading between the lines is easy. White privilege is not just a new term in American culture, it is a reality. Another reality is that Trump and his “people” want to keep it that way. If the first, fourth, and 14th Amendments are to mean anything, they must be applied to every man, woman, and child in America.

Banning books has returned to American libraries and schools. Right-wing extremists claim that thousands of books are “pornographic.” However, the truth is that they are stories about or discussions of racism and homosexuality in America. Those who speak their truth say “they are fearful their children will feel bad after reading about the crimes of their ancestors.”

To this one ludicrous comment, I say, “what is so wrong about feeling bad.”

Years ago, while watching “Good Morning America,” this author listened to legendary politician and former Governor of Texas, Ann Richards, say something never forgotten. She was referring to the nation’s continuing problem with drug addiction, but it is applicable in this situation as well.

She said, and I paraphrase: We are not supposed to feel good all of the time. Americans want the quick fix: got a headache, take a pill: feel depressed, take a pill: overweight, take a pill. Sometimes people just have to work from within their pain and learn how to deal with it.

There is no better teacher than the past. This author is proud of his country, for the most part, but over the short 246 years America displayed a need to literally “grow up.” From day one, the people harbored many prejudices. Racism and bigotry were accepted as “normal.” Ignorance can only be cured through information over time. However, those who refuse to cease harboring anger and hatred for others, are incurable. Ever the con man, Trump used this fact to incite violent action from his supporters, and is the reason why the worst man in the world received 74 million votes in 2020.

This author grew up in West Los Angeles. Here is my personal testimony. Until I was allowed to leave Catholic high school in 1962, I knew nothing about white privilege. Venice High School can be credited for offering me a better education, but it also informed me about the “two Americas.” My new, Black friends, some of them I knew from the baseball league I enjoyed, offered me tales about the area in which they lived, and how they were harassed by law enforcement. I also heard stories about the simple act of shopping. They knew that outside of their mostly Black neighborhood, they were closely watched. Many other tales followed the basics about their everyday life, including how to act around the police and anyone else in authority.

Trump’s illegitimate presidency ended that naiveite. This author realized that the neighbors, the clerks at the stores, and even some relatives could be racist. This author remembered that he heard his own mother, and maternal grandparents occasionally use the word “nigger.”

A word I hate a lot is “woke,” but it applies to my new education.

I’m not perfect, having attended which was basically an all-white school for 10 years, I have no doubt that I laughed at racist jokes, and probably joined others in “feeling superior” to non-whites, but I learned from my errors: and I continue to remind myself of that fact every day.

One of my idols, and I only have a few who are worthy of my emulation, is Dr. Martin Luther King. He never wavered from his belief in peaceful, but meaningful protests. However, his core philosophy is most critical to the future of America. He was wise in reminding all of us that we are Americans. Until we no longer see or refer to each other as “black Americans,” Asian Americans,” “Native Americans,” “Hispanic Americans,” or any other term which defines us by our race, religion, or color of skin, we will continue the existence and acceptance of racism and bigotry in our nation.

We must express our pride in diversity: it makes us more colorful in multiple ways and stronger based on our shared reliance and common goals.

I am proud to be an American for these reasons, not because of my government. Politicians control voters through lies and deception, using tactics that divide us. Prejudice in all forms separates us from one another. This is our country, it does not belong to our failed politicians. Please vote, and vote wisely.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

KTOO: Thursday, February 17, 2022: Telling the story of racism in America

Britannica: critical race theory

Texas Politics: Ann Richards



