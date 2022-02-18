Victoria’s Secret Newest Model Is a Latina With Down Syndrome

Don't like to read?

Sofía Jirau is a Latina in her mid-twenties who has Down Syndrome. She has been announced as the newest Victoria’s Secret model and the first model to be hired with Down Syndrome. America is celebrating.

Jirau posted her new role on Instagram earlier this week in her excitement. In her post, which was written in Spanish, she states that being a new Victoria’s Secret model is “a dream come true.” She also says that possibilities are limitless. Jirau is modeling for the brand’s Love Cloud collection.

Victoria’s Secret states the Love Cloud campaign is modeled by 18 women who oppose the traditional images that Victoria’s Secret and other brands have traditionally included in their ads. Along with Jirau, the campaign features Miriam Blanco, a paraplegic woman, Sylvia Kwon, who is pregnant, and Celilo Miles, a Nez Perce Tribe-Wildland Firefighter.

In 2019, Jirau made her modeling debut. In 2020, she modeled for New York Fashion Week. On her website, she wrote that she was proud to be a part of the event with a few other models who had Down Syndrome.

Jirau has launched an international campaign to educate others about Down Syndrome. The campaign is called “Sin Limites” or “No Limits.” She wants people to be aware that differently-abled individuals can accomplish their goals and live their dreams just like Jirau does with Victoria’s Secret.

On her website, Jirau states:

For me, the most important thing about fulfilling my dreams is to show people around the world that there are no limits and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams. This is why I always say ‘Inside and out there are no limits’ to motivate people to break through their self-imposed limitations.

Victoria’s Secret launched the Love Cloud collection on Valentine’s Day with the head creative director, Raúl Martinez. “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating,” he explained,

This branding revolution comes on the heels of the lingerie company’s dropping the “Angels” and hiring a new “ideal,” actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and LGBTQ model and activist Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In addition to being part of the new Victoria’s Secret line, Jirau has her line of clothing and accessories. The name of her online store is Alavett.

