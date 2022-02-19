Is Trump’s Control of the Republican Party Starting to Unravel?

Don't like to read?

For four years we watched Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, not only bowed to Donald Trump’s every demand, he protected him from being removed from the White House twice, although his many Constitutional violations were obvious even to the uninformed. Things have changed.

After Republicans’ sitting president planned and organized a failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, McConnell that it was indeed “a violent attack by domestic terrorists.” The malignant narcissist was livid, and not only attacked McConnell on a personal level, but he also threatened to order his fascist friends in the Senate to block his position as Majority Leader, if his party regains control in November.

Trump’s Power Slips

This was McConnell’s response.

“Well, let me give him my view of what happened on January the 6th. We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was,” McConnell said.

That was the beginning of a split within the once Grand Old Party. They are divided between Trump loyalists and those who retain a small percentage of loyalty to their country.

When the RNC voted to censure Republican Representatives Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the select committee investigating the events of January 6, McConnell stood up once again.

“With regard to this suggestion that the RNC should be in the business of picking and choosing Republicans who ought to be supported, traditionally, the view of the national party committee is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions, and some issues,” he added.

Another Who Has Slipped Out of Trump’s Grasp

More than one-half of the senate stands with McConnell today, while the remainder stands with their Fuhrer.

Even House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, who continues to kiss Trump’s humongous derriere, had to admit that the January 6 riots were more than a simple protest.

“Everybody knows there was — anyone who broke inside,” McCarthy replied Tuesday.

Of course, none of this matters. The voters will decide if they want a return of the worst president in history — Trump — or retain Democratic members of the House and Senate who support President Biden’s agenda.

The author’s fear is based on what he knows.

The mainstream television media is supporting the far right. By refusing to praise President Biden’s accomplishments, they are responsible for undeservedly low approval ratings. Conversely, they never once criticized Trump for his anti-American and pro-fascist words and actions in four years. Unfortunately, the majority of Americans are like Trump: they “learn everything they need to know from television.”

The truth is that the schism within this Republican Party in name only continues to grow. On November, 14 Democrats and 20 Republicans are up for reelection, as well as 222 Democrats in the House, and 211 Republicans, with two vacancies. It is common that the party currently in power loses seats in Congress in midterm elections. Right-wing politicians face a conundrum.

Does Trump Have Any Key Followers Left

Will remaining loyal to Trump help or hurt their chances for reelection? This is the only consideration for 231 men and women who abandoned their morals and principles in 2017 when they chose to support their fascist leader and ignore the future of the American people.

The power held by the Electoral College often results in everyone’s votes becoming irrelevant in general elections when we choose our president. However, the popular vote decides who will control the legislative branch every two years. Everyone’s vote will count, and each vote is of extreme importance.

If these fake Republicans retake control of the House and/or Senate, I fear that nothing of importance will happen for the next two years. President Biden’s aggressive agenda for the majority will gather cobwebs as it is pushed aside into the forgotten corners of the Capitol. Please vote.

Op-ed by James Turnage

