ISBE Proposes Changing K-8 Testing

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is proposing to change the state’s K-8 testing system. They will be virtually convening on Feb. 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to discuss the national assessment with curriculum experts, educators, students, parents, and policymakers. ISBE is hoping to gather enough people to advocate a deep and meaningful learning situation for all students.

In the spring of 2020, ISBE proposed to replace the end of the reading and math test (Illinois Assessment of Readiness a.k.a. IAR) for 3rd to 8th grades with three high stakes interim tests that would be given in the Fall, Winter, and Spring of each year. ISBE also proposed expanding testing to Kindergarteners through 2nd graders.

Many parents, community members, and educators pushed back on the proposal causing the state board to postpone voting on the plan. However, in September 2021, ISBE announced they planned on moving forward with the proposal.

The Chicago Teachers Union, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, and other educational partners are against the ISBE’s proposal for a few different reasons. For example:

ISBE’s testing plan would cost over $228 million over the next 10 years.

There is little data showing interim testing improves teaching or increased learning.

They had not consulted those who would be greatly impacted by the proposal: Illinois educators, families, and students.

The proposal would have a high-stakes test every 10 to 12 weeks. Many feel this decreases preparation and meaningful instructional time.

Mandating K-2 standardized testing is developmentally inappropriate for early learners.

Students in underserved Black and brown communities have carried the negative effect from lack of teachers to COVID-19. This, among many other factors, has caused them to test poorly in high-stakes standardized testing. Many are concerned that increasing testing to three times a year could continue this already negative pattern.

This is why people should come to the virtual Advancing Equity Through Deep Learning & Meaningful Assessment meeting on February 12.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of biologycorner’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Courtesy of Brian Cantoni’s Flickr Page -Creative Commons License