Melania Trump Try’s to Swindle Innocent Men and Women Out of Their Money

Every time this author hears the names “Trump,” or “Drumpf,” he thinks about con artists who swindle money from innocent men and women. Former President Donald Trump’s life is a history of making fools of the uninformed. His biggest con was played out during the 2016 presidential campaign. It now appears that his wife has decided to join the family business.

Trump’s wife is holding “tea parties” under the guise of raising money for charities. The charities are reported to have the names “Be Best,” and “Fostering the Future.” However, there is no charity registered in the state of Florida bearing either of those names. It would not surprise anyone that she joined her husband in denying that she is holding any charity events.

However, the former first lady, 51, is helping to sell tickets for April 9 event in Naples according to People Magazine. The article continues on by saying that organizers stated the event will benefit “Fostering the Future,” an initiative to “grant computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system.” Supposedly this charity is part of Trump’s ongoing “Be Best” campaign for kids.

Advertising for the event refers to the tea party as “a once in a lifetime event.” Attendance to the “non-existent” event will cost participants $3,000, or they can upgrade to a V.I.P. table for 10 at the reasonable price of $50,000. For this minuscule sum, “guests will enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres alongside tea and bubbles.”

Because there appears to be no such charity, an investigation into the event has begun by the state’s Consumer Services Division, which monitors fundraising for charities. The agency is investigating the event and whether it involves an entity that is in violation of any laws.

Trump denies that there is any sort of investigation into the non-existent event.

Oh, who to believe? Wait, this author knows! She is a Trump and it seems that all Trump’s lie all of the time.

In Stephanie Grisham’s new book, she reveals several things not reported to the public about Trump’s wife during her stay in the White House.

Apparently, she is just as narcissistic as her husband. She took great pleasure in reading about herself in the newspapers or watching herself on television.

Also, like her husband, Melania spent little time in her office. She spent much of her time organizing photo albums.

“Mrs. Trump was working from home long before the country was,” says Grisham, jokingly making reference to the COVID-era remote work habits of most Americans. “When warranted, we would have in-person meetings, but those generally took place in the Map Room across from the elevators to the residence. There we would plan out schedules, respond to pressing queries, and discuss goals. Other than that, the first lady kept to her rooms in the residence.”

Melania disliked Trump’s daughter intensely — referred to her as “the princess.” It is no secret that Trump paid more attention to his daughter than his wife. Ivanka is without a doubt the number one woman in his life. However, to the White House staff, she was known as “princess royal.”

When the former first lady learned about Trump’s affairs from the media, she became enraged and began separating herself from her husband unless her appearance was required at official events.

Then there is the jacket she wore to and from Texas after the hurricane. On the back were the words, “I really don’t care, Do u.” Melania never had an explanation for her choice of wearing apparel. However, on the way home, she huddled in her own section of the plane distraught about what the press might say.

Personally, this author is very happy the Florida Hillbillies are no longer sullying the nation’s White House. Allowing the “Drumpfs” to move into the nation’s most treasured public housing was America’s biggest mistake.

Op-ed by James Turnage

