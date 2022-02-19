Rep. Jim Hagedorn Loses Battle With Kidney Cancer

Don't like to read?

Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn passed away last night after battling kidney cancer. His wife, Jennifer Carnahan, announced the sad news on a Facebook page.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1962, in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, to Thomas and Kathleen. His father was a grain and livestock farmer. Hagedorn grew up on a Truman farm, where he learned the understanding of farming. He helped to work the land, feed the hogs, maintain the property, and walk the bean fields.

His father served in Congress from 1975-to 1983. This gave a firsthand view of national politics. He interacted with famous leaders, including Henry Hyde, Jack Kemp, and Ronald Reagan.

The first time Hagedorn met Reagan was in 1979. Then he met the president in the Oval Office to discuss his letter-to-the-editor that defended Reagan’s economic policies.

After graduating from George Mason University, he worked for the then Minnesota Congressman Arlan Stangeland, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and the United States Department of the Treasury.

He married his wife in 2018. Hagedorn was sworn in to represent Minnesota’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2019. He was on the House Committees on Agriculture and Small Business and promoted Main Street enterprises, farming, and southern Minnesota’s rural way of life.

The Facebook post from his wife stated that he “passed away peacefully last night. Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led, and fought for our country.”

He will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Politico: GOP congressman dies after battle with kidney cancer; by Olivia Beavers

House: About U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn

Jim Hagedorn: Meet Jim Hagedorn

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of GreenLight Designs (Jordan Green)’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image August Schwerdfeger Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License