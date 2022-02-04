Republicans Ignore the Needs of Americans

Don't like to read?

Republicans are once again ignoring the wishes of the American people with obstructionist tactics. Yesterday was not a historic day in Washington. Sadly, it was the same day that began in 2009: our government is experiencing its own “Ground Hog Day.” President Joe Biden, and 48 real Democrats, attempted to pass legislation and change a racist and fascist rule but were stymied by 50 Republicans and two others who ran under the Democratic banner but are pretenders.

The filibuster prevents a simple majority from passing legislation, but racist Republicans, Democrats Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona), voted to retain this anti-democratic rule.

Anyone who believes in America believes that voting is the most critical Democratic right. If an elected official meant the words they spoke when taking the oath of office, they would support and encourage every American to vote in every election. However, Republicans do not support the First Amendment and prove that they are the party of racism and bigotry.

In 2009, immediately after President Barack Obama’s historic inauguration, Moscow Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and then-Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio) stood in front of the television cameras and made the promise Republicans keep today. Of course, these are not the exact words spoken by the fake Republican, but this is what Senator McConnell meant:

“Our party will do nothing as long as that n***er is in the White House.” Although President Obama has been out of office for five years, Moscow Mitch continues to keep that promise.

The truth is that Republicans do not want Americans to vote, especially if they are Black, Hispanic, non-Christian, a member of the LGBTQ community, low-income, or a poor woman. These demographics tend to vote for Democrats and Independents.

Republican legislators have passed more than 400 voter suppression laws in red states. The 2020 election scared them. A historic number of Americans — 81 million — voted for Joe Biden, and for many, he was not their first choice. Other Democratic candidates were far more popular, but Donald Trump’s failures and fascist plans for America encouraged millions of men and women who did not usually vote to go to the polls or mail in their ballots.

Republicans know that with fair democratic elections and a large turnout, they will never win a general election again. They have no one qualified to lead the nation.

By their votes, millions of Americans display their preference for a Democratic platform over the regressive and racist policies of the Political Right. This is proven by one fact: if the people elected the president, and not the “unconstitutional” Electoral College, which gives that privilege to states, not a single Republican or Trump, would have resided in the White House since 1993.

When Republicans control the government, nothing of importance is ever accomplished. History proves that right-wing politicians are incapable of governing effectively. People need only to look at the last four Republicans who claimed the title of President of the United States to verify this allegation.

Ronald Reagan’s only legitimate claim of success is confirmed by his efforts to improve relations with the Soviet Union. However, his domestic agenda was a disaster. His failed fiscal policy of “trickle-down economics” created a $1 trillion debt that started the current condition of severe income inequality. In addition, he began the war on the working class, which prevented the ability of working-class men and women to receive fair wages and good benefits.

Reagan helped create the unconstitutional Christian Religious Right, which eventually resulted in the continuing war on women’s rights. But, contrary to the claims of right-wing politicians, America is not a Christian nation. The First Amendment indicates this truth.

George H.W. Bush was a good man but a lousy president. He promised “no new taxes” if elected. However, Reagan left our country in such enormous debt he was forced to increase tax rates for the middle class and wealthy. As a result, he was voted out of Washington after one term.

George W. Bush placed America in two unwinnable and illegal wars and continued Reagan’s failed trickle-down economics fiscal policy. When he left office in 2009, the wars continued, and the U.S. was in the “great recession.”

Americans must never forget that he and Vice-President Dick Cheney ignored the warning of an impending attack on the United States before 9/11 — they went on vacation.

Trump was without question the least qualified candidate in history and proved it by accomplishing nothing in four years except putting the country in debt $20 trillion by giving tax cuts to the super-rich and the country’s largest corporations. His many Constitutional violations were an attempt to replace America’s democratic government with a fascist regime. No one told more lies than Trumpenstein.

Elected Democrats are not failing, and voters cannot fail them in the 2022 and 2024 elections. If the United States government is to become functional once again, every Republican must be removed from office. This is every citizens’ country, not the politicians, especially Republicans.

Op-ed by James Turnage

