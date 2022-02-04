Rockstar Games Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6

Don't like to read?

Rockstar Games have confirmed they are finally in the process of making Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The company has not stated this is the official name of the new game, only that they are working on the next mainline entry in the GTA series.

The gaming company confirmed the rumors on their Twitter page. “We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details,” Rockstar added.

They also posted that they would “like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.” Rockstar added a picture of an ariel view of the city in GTA.

Fans have loved the game series for years. GTA 5 had sold 155 million copies by Nov. 4, 2021. Many players thoroughly enjoy the fact that GTA 5 has an online game that gives users a whole new experience.

There are many factors to consider when contemplating why the game was so successful for the company. Of course one of the main reasons is GTA is so popular is because Rockstar keeps adding new features.

This announcement has been met with various feelings on social media. Some fans are excited about the prospect of a new GTA. Others are upset it took them so long to actually develop more to the series.

It is extremely possible that the new game will not be released until 2024 or 2025.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Comicbook: Grand Theft Auto 6 Confirmed By Rockstar Games; by Logan Moore

Sportskeeda: 5 reasons why GTA Online is still as popular as it is; by Viren Mirpuri

IGN: GTA 6 Confirmed: Rockstar Finally Says It’s in Development; by Joe Skrebels

Inset Image Courtesy of JF10’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of downloadsource.fr’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License