The Founding Father’s First Amendment Promises Under Attack

The First Amendment. When people say or write those few words, most will automatically think about the right to vote. That is correct, but it involves much more.

The founding fathers considered this one paragraph the most important guarantee ever written, protecting the human rights of all Americans.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

For those who are not paying attention to what is happening around this country, who are not aware that every part of this promise is under attack by right-wing extremists and corrupt and desperate politicians.

This author will begin with religious freedom. This important right guarantees that every American is free to choose the religion of their choice or none at all. This right has been under attack by a lobby calling itself the “Christian Right,” or the “Christian Religious Right,” since 1979. In concert with the Republican Party, they continue attempts to force their beliefs on everyone, regardless of their religious affiliation.

The first few words in the entire Bill of Rights forbid allowing any one religion to have influence over the workings of the American government. Republicans oppose a woman’s right to make decisions about her mental and physical health and terminate a pregnancy because the Christian Religious Right opposes any and all abortions. Republicans oppose same-sex marriage because the Christian Religious Right opposes it. These are clearly violations of the First Amendment.

Americans cherish their right to free speech, and they should. With few exceptions, people can say anything they want, expressing their personal opinions about any issue, including the individual assessment of government. However, any speech that is intended to harm another person’s life or reputation is forbidden.

Conservative extremists are attempting to ban and remove hundreds of books from public and school libraries if they contain any reference to slavery, the Holocaust, or the LGBTQ community.

Teachers are under attack by these same groups. In several states, if K-12 teachers offer any information about these same subjects, they face fines and expulsion. Those who call themselves “Republicans” want to hide the truth about this nation and the world’s dark past. They “do not want their children to feel bad,” or “feel guilt.” The truth is they would prefer to teach their children themselves. They would perpetuate racism, homophobia, and anti-Semitism.

Free speech includes the right to vote. In at least 40 states whose legislatures are dominated by Republicans, more than 140 laws have been passed with the intention of suppressing the voting rights of minorities and the poor.

Once again, this involves elections. History reveals that a lower voter turnout is advantageous for right-wing politicians. The higher the

turnout, the more likely it becomes Democrats will win. After the record-breaking turnout in 2020, Republicans are frightened, and voter suppression is the only way to offer them a chance in future elections.

Donald Trump made false allegations against the legitimate press for four years. Because of his blatant lies, millions of Americans refuse to believe what they read. However, these same ignorant people believe Fox News and Newsmax. Not a single word of truth is reported on these truly fake news networks. Television gets a free pass.

Another effort from right-wing politicians is to ban peaceful protests. They damage the image of today’s Republicans in name only.

After Trump’s illegitimate victory in the Electoral College, protests began across the nation, and eventually around the world. The biggest being the women’s march on Washington.

After the slaughter of 17 students and faculty at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018, thousands of students marched on Washington to protest the government’s failure to do anything that would end mass shootings in America.

After the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Black Lives Matter movement organized protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the nation.

Republicans want to end the American right “to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Fascism began to creep into the right-wing in 1981 and was fully supported by the end of 2020. The once Grand Old Party abandoned its principles and morals and became the Trump Party. If they return to power, they will repeal the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

