Donald Trump and Members of the Fake Republican Party Should Be Imprisoned or Executed

Not a single member of the mainstream media, and very few political writers, have used the word “coup” when discussing the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Only President Joe Biden has displayed the courage to tell the truth.

The right-wing would like people to believe that January 6 was a “riot,” but it was much more than that. This was an act of desperation. Trump lost the 2020 election by nearly eight million votes. A malignant narcissist cannot accept losing, and Trump’s entire life is dominated by failures. There is no doubt that Trump planned and organized a coup attempt as Congress was confirming the votes of the Electoral College.

The American government is the worst in the world, and the fact that Trump and everyone involved in the failed coup remains free confirms it. Not a single indictment has been filed against Trump, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley. Tommy Tuberville, Joseph McCarthy, Ron Johnson, Lauren Boebert, and many others who were aware of the coup attempt, and likely complicit in the planning.

In any other country, they would have been executed months ago. When a sitting president, premier, king, or any other man or woman with a title, attempts to overthrow his or her own government, they are immediately thrown in prison, and eventually publically executed.

This author is a man of peace, however, he is a proud American. He admits that his reverence for the United States has wavered since 2017, and continues to diminish as millions of Americans continue to support this nation’s biggest traitor. The worst illegitimate president in history should be executed or at least banished from the country. Treason is the ultimate crime, and Donald John Trump must pay for his attempt to burn the Constitution.

In November 2020 the American people went to the polls and mailed in their ballots in record numbers rejecting the fascist policies of America’s biggest mistake. Forty-four presidential candidates before Trump displayed a level of respect for the will of the people and offered the American people a dignified concession after their loss. Included in these numbers is Al Gore who won the popular vote in 2000, but was denied the presidency by a biased Supreme Court. Trump created “the big lie,” unable to admit that he is the most hated man in the world. His own “election czar” stated that the 2020 election was the fairest and most secure in history. More than 60 courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, agreed.

Fortunately, if the Constitution prevails, Section Three of the 14th Amendment forbids Trump from running for federal office in the future. Only real Americans should be allowed to live in the nation’s most sacred residence.

This author was watching television on Jan. 6, 2021. He could not believe what was happening. A sitting president walked to a podium and ordered his Neo-Nazi supporters to march to the Capitol Building and stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.

They followed his command and what came next was depressing. This author watched a mob of angry, hate-filled men and women commit acts of violence outside and inside the Capitol. They were searching for Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and others with the intent of causing bodily harm and possibly murder.

This system of government is designed to prevent situations like this. Everyone is guaranteed legal resources if they believe they have been wronged. A real man would admit after all efforts failed that he lost, but Trump is not a real man, he is a whiny little loser who is lacking dignity and integrity.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

