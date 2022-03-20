Don't like to read?

Among clear-thinking Americans, there is no doubt that establishing term limits for members of the House and Senate would save our government, which is currently described as a “Democratic Republic.”

Washington is currently dysfunctional. Mostly old, white men refuse to engage in honest deliberation and compromise. Without these factors, our government cannot exist.

In 2009 Moscow, Mitch McConnell stood before the press and created the “party of no.” He has kept his promise for the last 13 years. His party is dominated by obstructionists who refuse to work across the aisle with their Democratic and Independent counterparts.

This situation exists because career politicians have become a reality and destroyed the intention of our founding fathers. There is no honor when men such as Chuck Grassley, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Patrick Leahy, and others listed as incumbents continue to use their power to destroy accomplishments made over the last four decades. Great power creates even greater corruption. No one has proven this fact more than Moscow Mitch.

Moscow Mitch is currently in his seventh term in the Senate. Not once in his years representing the state of Kentucky has he accomplished anything for the American people. He has been an obstructionist to progress in our nation, and in 2009 created the “party of no,” and the reason why our government is dysfunctional today. Moscow Mitch refused to give Trump a fair trial after the orange buffoon was impeached twice in the House of Representatives. He broke his own rule by confirming religious extremist Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just eight days before the 2020 election.

In 1947 congress passed a resolution limiting term limits for the President of the United States and was ratified by the states in 1951. Truth be told, this was a reaction to the fact that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the most popular President in American History. Not once since 1935 had the Republican Party offered a candidate who could defeat “the People’s President.” I will forever claim that FDR was the greatest President in our nation’s history because he will forever be the standard for the man or woman who will lead our nation in the future.

However, I agree with the passage of the 22nd Amendment. With great power becomes even greater corruption. Lesser men such as Donald Trump could have used that power to destroy the foundation of the United States of America.

This also applies to the legislative and judicial branches of our government.

There is no honor and no respect for any man or woman who is allowed to remain in congress indefinitely or sit on our nation’s highest court for the remainder of their lives.

I find it disastrous that men and women such as Trump, Ted Cruz, Moscow Mitch, Ron Johnson, Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett will be allowed to control our nation’s future for decades. Not one of these individuals can claim to be a supporter of the Constitution of the United States of America.

Without term limits, our country will continue to make the same mistakes of past failures who served in our legislative and judicial branches of government.

The truth is that if those we elect to serve the American people cannot achieve the goals for which they were elected over a limited period of time, they must be replaced.

With great power comes both a great responsibility and great expectations. Not a single elected official in 2022 possesses a history of accomplishing these goals. If just once in a single election, all incumbents were voted out of office, the American people would make a statement that our needs and wishes are far more important than the ambitions of the worst of America: professional politicians.

We, the people, can save America. Become informed and involved. Your future and the future of those you love are in your hands.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: A look back on the lengthy electoral career of Don Young, the longest serving Republican in Congress; by Jeff Singer

Congressman Tim Burchett: Burchett introduces new Congressional term limits legislation

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Senator Claire McCaskill’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License