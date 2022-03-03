One American Political Party

Don't like to read?

For those who follow American politics, it is well-known that several U.S. presidents were racists. They include Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and of course, Donald Trump. However, it was never as obvious until the illegitimate presidency of Trump.

What was once the Party of Lincoln has become the Party of David Dukes, Richard Bertrand Spencer, Trump, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others who lead our nation’s many Neo-Nazi groups or take up space on the right-side of our nation’s Capitol.

This weekend, Gosar and Greene spoke to the audience of a white supremacist organization rally, calling itself the America First Political Action Conference, or AFPAC. Greene claimed that she knew nothing about the organization or its organizer, Nick Fuentes. Yeah, right!

Utah Senator and former presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, offered his opinion of the incident.

“I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told Americans at the State of the Union.

“One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.”

As expected, House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said and did nothing, convincing me that he, too, is a supporter of the white supremacy movement.

However, Wyoming Representative, Liz Cheney did speak out. She was “censured” by McCarthy and the RNC for being part of the investigation into the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021.

“As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling,” the Wyoming congresswoman wrote in a Twitter post, including a video of Fuentes’ remarks.

“All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now,” Cheney said.

The event was filmed and offered multiple chants in approval of Putin’s invasion. During other parts of the event, there were offerings of praise for Adolf Hitler.

Remember, Trump and his party called Putin “a genius” when he invaded a sovereign, democratic nation without provocation.

Trump was recognized by multiple Neo-Nazi groups as the leader of the white supremacy movement in America during his first year in office.

Trump supporters remain in denial. They refuse to believe that Trump is an agent for Putin, or that he is a fascist. It worries me that although the facts are undeniable, they would follow a man who is not an American, a confirmed malignant narcissist, and lacking in basic intelligence.

Our nation should not be divided, but it is. We should be united in our condemnation of Trump for his crimes against America, and Putin for his attack on the innocent people of Ukraine. We must never forget that Putin is the enemy, and if Trump continues his effusive praise of the murderous dictator, he stands with Putin, not the people of the United States of America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

