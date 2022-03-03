The United States of America Has Become the Most Obese Nation in the World

Don't like to read?

Today, the United States of America is the most obese nation in the world. How did this happen?

In the 21st century, the average American spends most of their free time on social media, playing video games, or watching television. In simple terms, they sit on their rears. Physical activity has been relegated to “organized activities,” such as going to a gym, yoga classes, team involvement, or other activities which are rarely maintained over a lengthy period of time.

Most importantly, few American families prepare meals in the home. Fast food, take-out, and delivery of pre-prepared foods are the norm. These foods have little nutrition and contain fatty foods, foods that have little or no nutritional value, and large amounts of preservatives. The result has become increased obesity, and resulting physical conditions including diabetes, heart and lung failures, and problems with other ailments related to joint and muscular dysfunction.

Americans have become the laziest people in the world. Many will drive around a parking lot until they find a space nearest the entrance to a mall or store, rather than walk a few hundred feet. These same people will use their gas-guzzling vehicles to drive a few blocks rather than walk. Fashion designers created a term called “fat-shaming” to encourage Americans to purchase larger-sized clothing instead of allowing individuals to realize that being 40-50 pounds overweight will result in shorter lives, and multiple health problems throughout their lifetime

This serious problem has become a concern for European nations as well. It is now estimated that two out of three adults and one out of three schoolchildren are considered overweight.

Personal Experience in the United States

There is no substitute for experience, and at nearly 76 years of age, I have seen everything and anything which has happened in our country over the last 60+ years. Most of these changes are good, or at least a mixture of the “best and the worst.” I begin with my first memories as a child raised in the 1950s and 1960s.

I am convinced that no one in the history of the world will experience the dramatic changes which happened over the seven decades I lived on this planet.

When I was just a small, child television became a reality. Only three channels offered a mixture of entertainment, and broadcasts that ended at midnight with Kate Smith singing “God Bless America.”

Telephones were a convenience, but our family was required to share our “line” with one other family. It was called a “party line.” Calls outside of our immediate area were so expensive, we were only allowed to call our relatives in other states during the Christmas Holidays.

Most Americans were poor, although we were unaware of that fact. Our lives were simple, focused on school, church, and family gatherings. Our meals were simple, but sufficient to maintain our existence, and were cooked by our mothers daily. Fast food had not become a reality and remained that way until I was in my mid to late teens.

As the original baby boomers, patriotism was emphasized by every medium. Our churches, schools, television, and the movies professed one belief: America was the greatest country in the world. This propaganda continued until the media advanced and everything happening around the world was available to every American within a few hours.

Advancements in electronics were of great interest to American businesses. Everything became almost instantaneous. Information, communication, and the ability to connect with anyone in the world instantly is a reality today.

Returning to the 1950s and 1960s, I, and every other young man and woman I knew found sources of entertainment outside of the home. Sports, games, and other physical experiences were our primary source of living life in America. Forcing us to remain inside our homes was considered punishment. Most of the children in my classes were considered of average weight or even “skinny.” Only a single boy or girl was labeled as “fat.” This was often the result of a glandular condition.

No one has the courage to talk about this growing problem. Multiple groups denounce this situation, falsely claiming that “appearances” are the basis for what they call “body shaming.” I would hope that most Americans realize that this is about health, and quality of life. Physical attraction is the creation of those whose fortunes are determined by the illusion of the “ideal” man or woman, not by reality.

Op-ed by James Turnage

