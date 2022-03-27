Taylor Hawkins From Foo Fighters Dies

Don't like to read?

The Foo Fighters announced on Friday their drummer, Taylor Hawkins has passed away. He was 50 years old. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, according to CNN. The drummer had been with the band for more than two decades.

Hawkins was found in his hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia. He was reportedly already dead. The Foo Fighters made this announcement before they were to play in Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police of Bogota stated that, according to those close to him, Hawkins’ death may be drug-related. However, this has not been confirmed. According to reports, he told the hotel staff he was having chest pains.

The Foo Fighters’ drummer had a history of drug use. In 2001, he overdosed on heroin and spent a week in a coma. Alejandro Marin, a Colombian music and entertainment journalist, warned people on Twitter to not blame Columbia for the rockstar’s death if it is due to an overdose.

Friday, the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the Picnic Stereo festival in Bogota. Their show was canceled because of Hawkins’ death.

The band played Lollapalooza Chile on March 18 and Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20. They are scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday (March 27).

Written by Jeanette Vietti

Featured Image Courtesy of Raph_PH’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Flocka’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License