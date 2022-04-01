Thomas Scandal May Reveal Greater US Government Involvement in Jan 6

Don't like to read?

The Clarence-Ginni Thomas scandal may reveal more serious involvement by U.S. Legislative and Judicial Branches in the January 6 failed coup. I have been extremely critical of the House select committee investigating the January 6 failed coup attempt by Donald Trump and his allies. It has taken too long to reveal undeniable facts which I have known for some time and why I promise that “the truth lives here.”

However, recent information about even deeper and more sinister involvement by all three branches of our government are far more widespread than I imagined. Our country is being destroyed from within. As predicted in the mid 1850’s, no foreign enemy can end our nation’s future. It can only be accomplished by those we elected to protect us.

There is enormous proof that Trump and many members of the House and Senate were directly involved in the planning and execution of the insurrection. But additional scrutiny of all three branches of our government uncovered a plot which may expose a depth of treason never considered by the most devious minds imaginable.

Was there a long-term plan to shred the Constitution by eliminating fair elections and equal protection under the law for all Americans? Is the white supremacy movement, and the desire to protect the plutocracy which controls our nation today more inclusive in Washington than any of us who follow the daily operations of our government previously thought possible?

Last week the American people learned that Ginni Thomas, the wife of controversial Justice Clarence Thomas, was deeply involved in efforts to overturn our government by stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021.

It is impossible to believe that Justice Thomas was unaware of his wife’s actions. Thomas has been a right-wing extremist since 1991. There are five other justices who serve today’s Republicans in name only. Do any of them share Thomas’ extremist views of America?

Over the last 14 months, we learned that multiple members of congress were directly involved in the failed effort to overturn our democratic government. Many of their names are familiar, and several have close ties to Russia.

As more relationships between our elected officials and Vladimir Putin are exposed, it is clear that the plan to end our democratic government began long before the 2020 election.

Trump’s lack of intelligence would undoubtedly result in defeat in 2020. His failure to protect our nation’s people from enormous pain and death by ignoring the pandemic, claiming it would “just go away,” encouraged millions of Americans to vote against Donald Trump and end Putin’s 35-year long plan to destroy the United States of America.

What was most upsetting to Putin was that he had secured multiple allies in all three branches of government to ensure that his ambitions would become a reality. He underestimated the strength of our government, created in 1789, and how his choices of allies to help him destroy America included some of the most ignorant and incompetent men in history.

It is highly probable that Putin expected Thomas, and possibly Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett to support Trump’s baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. When this failed, he became desperate.

Putin underestimated the power of NATO when united behind a real American president. His decision to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine has proven that his arrogance and ego are far larger than his intellect.

Like his student, Donald Trump, he failed to realize that the majority of men and women in the world would sacrifice their lives rather than be ruled by a tyrant.

Putin controls the minds of most Russian citizens in the same way Hitler controlled the people of Germany in the 1930s. However, a growing resistance by younger Russian citizens is beginning to alter the atmosphere among the Russian people.

The truth is, the world’s next generation is joined in the rejection of autocratic leaders who ignore the human rights of the majority. A worldwide revolution is underway.

For centuries, old, mostly white men, have controlled the future of millions of innocent people. Their desire for power and personal wealth forced them to ignore the needs and wishes of the majority, and the result has been murder, torture, and great pain for millions.

This is what is happening in America today. Our government continues to fail the people they were elected to serve. Trump and his mentor, Vladimir Putin, control the actions of nearly one-half of the men and women who serve in Washington today.

I want each of you to realize the power of one vote. When the Electoral College is not involved in the outcome of our elections, every vote counts and we can remove those who continue to ignore our needs, wishes, and demands. We can save our nation’s future with the simple act of casting our votes on one historical day on Nov. 8, 2022, exactly six years after the illegitimate election of 2016.

We can end a great injustice. Hillary soundly defeated Trump in the popular vote, but the unconstitutional Electoral College, with assistance from Putin, James Comey, and the mainstream media, America’s greatest mistake became a reality. This cannot happen again.

Op-ed by James Turnage

HuffPost: The Clarence Thomas Scandal Shows The Supreme Court Considers Itself Above Ethics; Paul Blumenthal

New Yorker: Legal Scholars Are Shocked by Ginni Thomas’s Stop the Steal Texts

