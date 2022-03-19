Tucker Carlson Apparently Fails to Understand That Telling the Truth Is Not Slander

Don't like to read?

If people listened to Tucker Carlson’s sad little show, they would believe they were listening to a Russian propaganda broadcast. Then they would realize it was Fox News, and they would be right.

Carson is very upset. He claims that Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) “has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation.” He is charging the congressman with slander. Carlson should read the law. Telling the truth is not slander. However, Carlson is unfamiliar with that five-letter word.

From the first day, Vladimir Putin invaded a sovereign, democratic nation without provocation, Carlson defended the vile and murderous Russian President. He continues to blame President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rather than admit that the real villain is the same egomaniac who was Donald Trump’s handler for four years; the same man who helped the orange buffoon win the Electoral College in 2016.

Here is Carlson’s pitiful response.

In other words, not only are we wrong—which is fine—we’re disloyal Americans doing the bidding of a foreign power,” Carlson said. “It’s not fine. It’s slander.

Americans cannot blame Carlson for his ridiculous and laughable attacks on everyone as he attempts to increase his ratings. He has big shoes to fill. Sean Hannity received all of the attention for four years as he kissed Trump’s humongous derriere constantly and without shame.

Prior to Hannity, Bill O’Reilly was the fake news network’s highest paid professional liar. After he was exposed for lying about his “journalistic accomplishments,” he retained his slot in prime time. However, after multiple allegations of sexual assault, which would cost the right-wing propaganda machine hundreds of millions of dollars, he was fired. Always follow the money. The truth is of no importance to Fox executives.

Fact: Carlson’s comments are often used on Russian television, claiming that the American people support Putin’s actions.

Carlson continues to create his own conspiracy theories. Trump and his stooges claimed that President Biden and his son Hunter were involved in illegal business efforts in Ukraine.

In 2021, two avid Trump supporters, Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, spent many hours and tens of thousands of taxpayer’s dollars composing an 87-page document investigating the allegations. They found nothing.

Their report neither cited any instances of criminal financial activity by Hunter Biden nor presented concrete evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

This exoneration of Trump’s claims has been ignored by Carlson. He continues to make the same baseless claims.

Multiple advertisers removed their support for Carlson’s pitiful show. Any real news network would have fired him weeks ago, but Fox is not a legitimate source of information. Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes created the fake news network in 1995, based on one premise: Sensationalism sells advertising and the truth is of no importance.

Those who are fans of Fox News, others feel sorry for them. They have surrendered their right to free thought, and need to hear lies which affirm their distorted beliefs. These people are a tool, and choose ignorance over the truth.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Newsweek: Tucker Carlson Upset His Show Is Called ‘Organ of Russian Disinformation’; by Daniel Villarreal

Daily Beast: Inside the ‘Bookkeeper Army’ Secretly Working to Track Down Vladimir Putin’s Hidden Money; by A. Craig Copetas

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Ged Carroll’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License