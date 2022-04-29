Bears Fans Await the 2022 NFL Schedule

Don't like to read?

The NFL will drop the 2022 regular-season game schedule soon. Chicago Bears fans eagerly await the announcement so they can buy tickets and plan get-togethers to watch the away games.

The league’s announcement about the schedule indicated fans will know when and where their favorite teams will play and their opponents on the NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app. The Bears’ schedule will be announced on ChicagoBears.com and the club’s official app on May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

Every NFL club is authorized to reveal their first home game opponent two hours before the regular-game schedule release, 5 p.m. CT.

Mark your calendars. 🗓️ Our 2022 schedule drops May 12 at 7pm. https://t.co/KyiFsMd1Cx — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 21, 2022

Some dates and game times will be released early. The NFL will announce the first Thursday Night Football, Week 2, September 15 during the first round draft. Select games will be revealed during the week of May 9.

All NFL 34 clubs will play internationally at least once every eight years beginning in 2022. Five teams will travel outside the United States to play this season.

The franchises are the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reports Yahoo! Sports.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said.

Fans can find a preview of Chicago’s home and away game opponents. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers are going to play against Chicago twice, once as hosts and the other at Soldier Field. The Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans at home. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons will each host the Bears.

Chicago Bears won six games during the 2021 season and lost 11. Their 2022 opponents’ final standings are the Lions at three wins, 13 losses, and one tied game (3-3-1); Packers, 13-4; Vikings, 8-9; Eagles, 9-8; Texans, 4-13; 49ers, 10-7; Cowboys, 12-5; Giants, 4-13; Patriots, 10-7; Jets, 4-13; and Falcons, 7-10.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret Courtesy of 416th Theater Engineer Command Army Reserves’ Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License