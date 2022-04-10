Donald Trump and Everyone in His Circle Share Responsibility for Jan 6th

Don't like to read?

Former President Donald Trump, his administration officials, leaders of Neo-Nazi groups, and the Trump clan all share one thing: Jan. 6, 2021. As the House Select Committee moves closer to the end of their investigation into the insurrection, more questions bring more questions, but they are also offering additional proof about what happened a month prior to the failed coup.

Common sense tells us that Trump knew long before the Nov. 3, 2020 election that he was going to lose. There were several reasons which predicted a path to losing the election, and none of which offered hope for a win.

The polls were heavily tilted towards a Joe Biden win. Forty-eight hours prior to the election the prediction was 52% for Biden and 44% for Trump.

The large number of registered voters suggested a bigger turnout than for any other election in history. In modern history, a large voter turnout suggests a victory for Democrats.

Early voting, mail-in votes, and the election day turnout were historic. Trump received 74.2 million votes and Biden 81.2 million.

Before the final count, and just two days after the election, a recently discovered text message from Donald Trump Jr. to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows includes a suggestion that a well-planned coup could overturn the election. In a part of the text, Junior said: “It’s very simple … We have multiple paths. We control them all.”

This confirms earlier reports that the January 6 debacle was planned weeks before its execution and prior to the meetings finalizing the plans at the Willard Hotel.

Let us go back nearly six years to the 2016 campaign. On June 9, 2016, a meeting was held in the Trump Tower. In attendance were Donny Junior, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and six Russian agents. It was designed to “find dirt” on Hillary Clinton before election day.

Although Donald Senior was in the residence, he claimed that he was not aware of the meeting and had no part in what was to be discussed. Impossible.

Malignant narcissism often involves a combination of internal fragility, aggression, and general suspiciousness of those around them. They are known for being manipulative, and the lack of empathy for others often means that they will do what they must in order to get what they want.

If you study Donald Trump’s history, you know that this perfectly defines him. It is a necessity that he be in control of every situation. There can be no doubt that Trump not only knew about the June 9th meeting, he organized it.

Move forward to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots which attempted to overthrow our election by disrupting the certification of the Electoral College votes. This act of pure treason was organized by Trump and therefore failed badly.

Trump’s awareness that he would lose the 2020 election required extraordinary actions. He was expected to win. Vladimir Putin told him he would. If he did not, all their plans would fail.

Without any understanding of how the government functions, in an act of pure desperation, and some extremely poor legal advice from the worst attorneys in Washington, he truly believed that with Vice-President Pence’s assistance, he could overturn the results of the election. When he was informed that this was not a possibility, his last resort was to send his army of Neo-Nazis to do it by force.

I know this sounds like an outrageous conspiracy theory, but the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming. Trump’s ego, combined with the expectations of his handler, demanded action. Without any knowledge of the Constitution, he considered himself a monarch, a dictator, who had the power to do anything he chose. He was omnipotent, and he would remain in power.

Hiding an assault on our democracy leaves a trail, and this trail is connected from start to finish. If the law is upheld, Trump and many other members of our government, past and present, and his family will be convicted of sedition and treason. If the Constitution is upheld, “no one is above the law.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Newsweek: Trump Jr. Texts Show ‘Coup Was the Plan’ From the Start, Legal Experts Say; by Jason Lemon

Newsweek: Trump Arrives for North Carolina Rally Amid ‘Treason’ Accusations; by Jason Lemon

Featured and Top Image by Ida Mae Astute Courtesy of Walt Disney Television’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by The White House Courtesy of Picryl – Public Domain License