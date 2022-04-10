Racist Republican Party Adds Hatred and Violence to Its Platform

Don't like to read?

Today’s Republicans continue to be the party of racists and bigots and are becoming the party of hatred and violence. Denying racism will not make it go away. Racism is ignorance. It is no secret that the Republican Party is the party of racism and bigotry; their own actions confirm this fact. However, with Donald Trump in the White House, they added the incitement of violence to their resume.

Everyone remembers the beginning. In June of 2015 Trump declared his intention to become the Republican Party’s nominee for president. As he began his rallies, we learned that they would be filled with anger, hatred, and the incitement of violence. Not a single issue facing the nation was discussed. There was a constant atmosphere of racism and bigotry wherever he spoke.

At his pitiful inauguration he talked about the “darkness” in America, not a single positive word of hope and encouragement came from his mumbling lips. Trump intensified the dark and divisive direction of the nation. Some of the damage is irreversible.

Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump lumbered out of the White House, stepped up on a podium in front of the television cameras, and ordered his Neo-Nazi supporters to march to the Capitol Building and stop the certification of the Electoral College vote. And they tried. They broke windows, knocked down doors, and defecated inside the Capitol while searching for Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and others with the intention of murdering them.

Trump’s illegitimate presidency inspired his white supremacist supporters to come out of the shadows and become a part of the political process. The same is true for many on the right side of the aisle who openly advocate violence.

David Dietrich is the Hampton Electoral Board Chair of the Republican Party in Virginia. On Feb. 11, 2021, Dietrich went on a rant. He began by calling two Black Generals “vile and racist.” One of those men is now the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. He was just beginning:

The situation with the United States military is getting more disgusting and dangerous by the day.

Adding, after naming Austin and Honoré:

These so-called ‘leaders’ are so vile and racist, there’s no way to describe them other than in terms their own people understand. They are nothing more than dirty, stinking niggers.

He was not finished:

We are being forced into a corner by these enemies of the People. If it is civil war they want, they will get it in spades. Perhaps the best way to pull is back from the brink is a good public lynching.

Okay, this madman may be a low-level official in the Republican Party, but what about Fox’s beloved Tucker Carlson?

On Friday, Vladimir Putin’s second-biggest supporter, Tucker Carlson, was claiming that President Biden’s administration was attempting to control how and what children are being taught in the nation’s schools. This is hilarious because red states are attempting to erase a large part of America’s history.

Teachers in these backward states passed legislation preventing their students from learning about the reality of the LGBTQ community, the history of racism and slavery in America, and in some the reality of the Holocaust.

This paid liar, representing the right-wing’s propaganda machine, Fox News, suggested physical retaliation against any teacher who violates these unconstitutional laws.

“I don’t understand where the men are. Like where are the dads?” Carlson asked. “You know, some teacher is pushing sex values on your third grader. Why don’t you go in and thrash the teacher? Like this is an agent of the government pushing someone else’s values on your kid about sex, like where’s the pushback?”

Everyone knows Carlson was ignorant and boorish, but he displayed a far greater level of ignorance by inciting violence. Nothing, not even wars, has been decided by violence. They end with treaties and agreements to end hostilities. Intelligent men use their brains and their words to deliberate issues and solve problems.

It is an undeniable fact that the United States of America is by far the most violent nation in the developed world. The saddest fact is that there are more mass shootings than days on the calendar. The right-wing is proud of this fact. With every reported mass shooting, gun sales increase, raising the profits of gun manufacturers and gun sellers. The NRA gun lobby is one of the owners of today’s Republican Party in name only. Millions of dollars are donated to the campaigns of politicians every year.

Domestic, white terrorism is now the greatest danger to the American people according to FBI Director, Christopher Wray.

This must stop, and it can end if the government would do its job.

Op-ed by James Turnage

