Wisconsin Alderman Loses Reelection After Buying Into Trump’s Big Lie [Video]

A Wisconsin politician who falsely presented herself as an elector for then-President Donald J. Trump’s attempt to overthrow the 2020 election lost her re-election bid. De Pere Ald. Kelly Ruh lost the 2022 election to Pamela Gantz, a volunteer poll worker, and real estate agent.

Gantz secured 56% of District 2 voters’ support. “I promise not to use my position to influence any national elections or support conspiracies,” she told the Washington Examiner after winning the city council seat.

The alderman-elect’s “why I’m running” on the City of De Pere’s website indicates she plans to support the families, residents, and businesses. Gantz, a Wisconsin native, explains why she was a volunteer poll worker: “I’m a proud poll worker in our local elections because it’s important to me that we all have free, fair elections.”

Poll worker Pamela Gantz's victory over fraudulent elector Kelly Ruh for De Pere Alder, 570 votes to 452, is a win in a small election that sends a big message: If you try to undermine Wisconsin's democracy, you will be held accountable. Voters *like* democracy. Congrats, Pamela! https://t.co/khFxs6neW9 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 6, 2022

Wisconsin Election Commission Will Not Sanction Fraudulent 2020 Electors

Former Alderman Ruh was one of 84 individuals nationwide who posed as so-called alternate electors, 14 of whom are under investigation by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol. The committee subpoenaed Ruh and the others listed as the chairperson secretary for each group of alternate electors from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Business Insider reports.

Ten of those 84 fraudulent electors hailed from Wisconsin. These stop-the-steal Republicans were Ruh, Bob Spindell, Andrew Hitt, Carol Brunner, Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Kathy Keirnan, Darryl Carlson, and Pam Travis.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

