Emoji Reactions New Google Docs Feature

Emojis continue their incursion into every online space, from Instagram to Facebook and most Google Docs. Currently, Google Business Starter, Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Business Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Business Plus subscribers can use this feature.

The emoji reaction feature released by a Google GIF shows it will appear as a third option alongside Suggest Edits and Add Comment when highlighting text beginning on April 20, 2022. The company says these reactions in Google Docs deliver a slightly informal option to written words. Users can also explore the emoji archives.

In an announcement post, Google states the segment reinforces the latest release, integrating gender-neutral choices and more outlandish symbols like biting lip and melting face.

Emoji reactions are becoming a staple of contemporary software and are available on Facebook, Facebook Messenger, iMessage, and Twitter as part of a limited test. In addition, it is arriving in Google Docs as the service is experiencing a significant overhaul and developing from a word processor into a remote teamwork tool.

The new feature is the current updates for Google Docs and Google Workspace, which also includes the capability to start a Google Meet video chat in pageless view, Docs, and assisted writing suggestions.

Last week, Google unveiled an emoji feature for Google Docs in a Google Workspace update. While the option to insert reactions into a text document, the new feature allows users to directly react to highlighted texts using the sidebar browser. These reactions became available in Google Docs version 14.0, released last September. It also incorporates gender modifiable and gender-neutral options.

How to use the new feature:

Open a Google Doc; on a computer, android device, iPad, or iPhone.

Click the text and add reactions using the insert feature. Once open, select emoji in the drop-down menu, then choose one to add.

Google Docs also announced the new features that include a new pageless layout, markdown support, and the capability to seamlessly draft emails from a document. Google said on its blog:

Giving and receiving feedback is a key collaborative workflow in Google Docs. The new emoji reactions feature provides a less formal alternative to comments to express your opinions about document content.

