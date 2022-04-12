Comedic Actor Gilbert Gottfried Dies at Age 67

Don't like to read?

Comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried passed away at the age of 67. The star is known for his role in the animated movie “Aladin” or the film “Problem Child.” He had an iconic voice that almost everyone could recognize. His family announced his death on April 12, 2022.

In a post on Twitter, his family wrote they were “heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.” They added that he “was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children.” They would like everyone to “please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

He was born on Feb. 28, 1955, in Brooklyn. New York. Gottfried began doing stand-up comedy at open mic nights when he was 15 years old. A few years later he became known as “the comedian’s comedian.”

By 1975 producers of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” had heard about Gottfried. In 1980, they hired him to work on the show. A few years later he was hired by MTV for a series of improvised and hilarious promos for the newly formed channel, according to IMDb.

One of his most notable roles was Sidney Bernstein — a business manager — in “Beverly Hills Cop II.” He also played in “Problem Child 2,” “Look Who’s Talking Too,” “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane,” “Up All Night,” and “Cyberchase.” He was also the voice of the Aflac duck in commercials for the insurance company.

The iconic comedic also had his own podcast called “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast!” The last episode aired on April 4.

He is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily, 12-year-old son Max, sister Karen, and nephew Graham. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

