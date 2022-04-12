The Worst Job in America

Don't like to read?

I once answered a survey about “what is the worst job you have ever had?” I will not bore you with my response, but years after I left that job, I began writing novels and later articles for a Las Vegas-based newspaper. This is my passion, not a job. Only the Guardian Liberty Voice news site remains from my original involvement. I also contribute to the Chicago Leader. I am proud of both because my motto, “the truth lives here,” is supported by these lofty publications.

What I have discovered over the last 10 years supports what I have believed throughout my adult life. I believe that I know what the worst job of all is. Only a woman or man who is insanely dedicated to her or his country could possibly want to be the President of the United States. This job is mostly “thankless,” regardless of her or his efforts, criticism will come from both sides, and your successes are outweighed by your mistakes. “You can please some of the people some of the time, and upset others most of the time, but you will never please all of the people all of the time.” I paraphrase.

I admit that some run for our nation’s highest office for reasons which are far from admirable, but those who have higher aspirations pay a great price for their patriotism. I know that historians would not agree with my recognition of the three greatest presidents in history, but they would be wrong. Each made enormous sacrifices while remaining loyal to their personal beliefs in support of our nation’s future. In order, they are Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore, “Teddy,” Roosevelt.

FDR was focused on the welfare of the majority, the working class. “Honest Abe” was the most principled president in history. Teddy Roosevelt cared deeply about our nation’s people and included the protection of our nation’s natural resources: the first “environmental president,” and a Republican. Each of them had critics; some were legitimate, but most were facetious.

The truth is that politics is the most depressing and least satisfying job of all. The other truth is that because power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, most politicians are corrupt and cannot be trusted.

The President of the United States is unique. Unfortunately, few of the men who were chosen by our nation’s people to lead us into the future deserved the honor. Even more upsetting is that the best, those who chose to always do the right thing, have frequently been the most maligned by the press and the general public.

If you are devoted to your country, honest, and dedicated to the people you were elected to serve, being the President of the United States can be the worst job in the world. If you somehow become the leader of the free world, and care only about what this means for your personal success, and are praised by the worst people in our nation, receiving a “free pass” from the media, you enjoy all of the benefits without accepting any of the responsibility. This is America in the 21st century.

The facts prove that President Joe Biden has accomplished more in one year than Bush 43 or Trump in their 12 years in office. Because the mainstream media is in collusion with the right-wing, Biden’s approval ratings are far below what he deserves.

Do I think he will be remembered as the greatest president in history? Probably not. But he will not be remembered as one of the worst. His intentions are clear. He is an honest man. His agenda is focused on improving the quality of life for all Americans.

Unfortunately, he faces Moscow Mitch McConnell and his “party of no.” Their ambitions are the exact opposite of President Biden’s plans for America. His ambitions are pure. Restoring our nation’s dignity and respect are at the top of his list, along with putting the pieces of our Constitution back together again. His predecessor made his job much more difficult than it should be.

President Biden must also face the blatant lies from Fox, Newsmax, and other fascist media. They hate my America and have a single goal, divide our nation and end the United States once and for all.

The truth you won’t hear from the mainstream media is that President Biden’s approval ratings are higher than Trump’s over the same time period. He deserves far higher ratings. Biden is a working president whose accomplishments involve every American, not just a few.

If our nation’s people and the media would offer their full support for Biden’s plans for our country, the United States could finally become a “great nation.”

Op-Ed by James Turnage

