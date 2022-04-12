Republicans Continue Efforts to Violate the Constitution

Don't like to read?

The nation remains under attack from Donald Trump and his party. Republicans at all levels of government continue their efforts to violate the Constitution. Trump was above the law thanks to Republicans in the House and Senate, and today his supporters continue to believe that the same privilege applies to them.

States are passing laws denying women and the LGBTQ community their Constitutional rights to equal treatment under the law and the right of every woman to decide the health of her own mind and body. Voter suppression laws have been passed in 40 states in an obvious attempt to deny the rights of Black men and women to exercise their First Amendment right to vote. In an obvious attempt to hide the truth from future voters, right-wing extremists are demanding books be removed from libraries containing information about slavery, the holocaust, and interpersonal relationships. Next comes book burning.

Many of our elected officials are openly violating federal and state laws. Prior to the greatest act of treason in our nation’s history, the failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, a large number of our nation’s elected officials were involved in the planning of this horrific event.

From a sitting president, senators, members of the House, and members of the administration in the West Wing in early January of 2021, Trump had the support of many who call themselves ‘Republicans,’ as he attempted to disrupt our most treasured right, our election process.

I have been reading about these vile and anti-American actions for years, and I am pissed off. Our government, the media, and fake journalists have been talking about all of these things and more but do nothing about it. Instead, we continue to hear, “these things take time.” This is a smokescreen. When is someone going to be arrested and indicted for crimes against America?

Dozens of men and women who committed sedition and treason remain free, allowed to spread even more lies that are accepted as facts by weak-minded voters. No one is telling the complete truth. Racism and bigotry are rampant in America. Attacks on minorities, non-Christians, and women continue to escalate and are being ignored by the Constitutionally protected fourth estate.

I am going to repeat myself here, but I have no respect for anyone in authority today. From religious leaders to law enforcement, politicians, and our military leaders, the whole truth is hidden from the American people.

I am exhausted from writing about the most important issues facing our nation, and nothing is being done. I continue to hear excuses and do not believe any of them. The cost of healthcare remains a killer of low-income Americans: the cost of the best available healthcare is out of reach for most. White supremacists have been allowed to become a force in Washington.

Women have been fighting for equality for decades. In the last few years, their efforts have lost ground. Gun violence is a growing problem as domestic terrorism became the greatest danger to all Americans. The creation of multiple right-wing, extremist television fake news networks, blogs, and social media outlets are responsible for creating baseless conspiracy theories which are supported by poorly informed Americans. America is a plutocracy, and one of our nation’s biggest problems, income inequality, continues to grow. Our election process is the safest in the free world, but lies from the right continue to create doubt and suspicion.

I could go on for pages. I am begging someone to do something. I am tired of empty words. Criminals must pay for their crimes. No one is above the law. And it’s time for actions, no more slogans: no more empty promises.

I do not consider myself an angry man. I prefer to maintain control and use my words to keep my promise that “the truth lives here” and always will. However, I have written and read stories that seem to be carbon copies of past articles for more than five years.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Source:

The Atlantic: WHY THE PAST 10 YEARS OF AMERICAN LIFE HAVE BEEN UNIQUELY STUPID; by Jonathan Haidt

The Bulwark: What’s Democracy to You? By Theodore R. Johnson

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Wynn Pointaux’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License